Hong Kong Actress and Former Miss Hong Kong Natalie Ng Dies at 51 After Courageous Battle with Cancer

Natalie Ng, known for her role in the 1998 Miss Hong Kong pageant and her acting career, passed away peacefully at age 51 after a long fight with stage four breast cancer. She was surrounded by family and remembered for her inspiring positivity.

The Hong Kong entertainment community is mourning the loss of Natalie Ng , a beloved actress and former beauty queen, who passed away at the age of 51 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Ng, who gained fame as the second runner-up in the 1998 Miss Hong Kong pageant, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. After a period of remission, the disease returned aggressively in August 2024 and by March 2025 had advanced to stage four, with metastases to her liver, bones, and brain. Her family announced her peaceful passing in her sleep at a hospital on the morning of June 10, 2025.

She was surrounded by her loved ones, including her two young daughters, Scarlet, aged 11, and Season, nine, as well as close friends, during her final days. The family's heartfelt message highlighted her unwavering courage and the positive spirit she maintained throughout her illness, noting that her energy and optimism had inspired countless others to confront their own challenges with hope and resilience.

Beyond her health struggle, Ng faced significant personal hardships in the preceding year, including the amicable end of her 14-year marriage to financial expert David Chan and the devastating loss of her father. Her story is one of both public achievement and private perseverance, leaving a legacy of strength and warmth for her family, friends, and fans





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Natalie Ng Miss Hong Kong 1998 Breast Cancer Stage Four Cancer Hong Kong Actress Cancer Death Positive Attitude Personal Challenges

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