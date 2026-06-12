Honda Malaysia Facelifts HR-V with Standard 360-Degree Camera and Refined Styling

Honda Malaysia has launched a facelifted version of the HR-V compact SUV, with the most significant upgrade being the addition of a 360-degree view camera as standard on the 1.5L T V and 1.5L e:HEV RS variants. Prices remain unchanged at RM137,900 and RM143,900 (on-the-road without insurance) respectively. The update also brings subtle exterior styling changes, a new centre console with extra storage, and a floating infotainment screen with wireless smartphone connectivity. The hybrid and turbo petrol powertrains are carried over mechanically, while the entire range now rides on a new 18-inch wheel design. Honda Sensing ADAS is standard across all models. Two new colours are introduced: Phoenix Orange Pearl and Crystal Black Pearl.

Honda Malaysia has updated its popular HR-V compact SUV with a series of enhancements, most notably the addition of a 360-degree view camera as a standard feature on two key variants.

The 1.5L T V grade powered by a turbocharged petrol engine and the top-spec 1.5L e:HEV RS hybrid now come equipped with the advanced camera system at no extra cost. This inclusion effectively translates to a value increase, as the pricing for these variants remains unchanged at RM137,900 and RM143,900, respectively, both on-the-road without insurance.

This strategy can also be viewed as an indirect price reduction, as the new feature is bundled in without raising the sticker price, thereby enhancing the value proposition for consumers considering the V and RS models. The updated e:HEV RS variant showcasing the new 360-degree view camera is currently on display at Honda's showrooms. Beyond the significant addition of the surround-view camera, the facelifted HR-V does not feature any mechanical or functional changes under the hood.

The performance specifications for the respective powertrains remain identical to the pre-facelift models. For the petrol V variant, the 1.5-litre VTEC Turbo engine continues to deliver 181 PS at 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm of torque between 1,700 and 4,500 rpm, mated to a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). The hybrid e:HEV RS retains its proven powertrain, combining a 107 PS, 131 Nm 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC Atkinson-cycle naturally aspirated engine with a 131 PS, 253 Nm electric motor.

In this hybrid setup, the engine primarily acts as a generator to replenish the battery but can also directly drive the front wheels at higher, steady speeds for improved efficiency. Exterior updates for the third-generation HR-V facelift are subtle but effective. The most noticeable change is a new, wider front grille, which comes in three distinct designs tailored for the base S, turbo, and hybrid models. This is complemented by a reprofiled front bumper.

The RS hybrid variant gains matrix projector LED headlights with active cornering lamps for improved nighttime visibility. At the rear, the refresh introduces a new, sleeker LED tail light design. A unifying change for the entire range is the adoption of a single 18-inch wheel design, shod with 225/50 profile tyres. Inside the cabin, Honda has introduced a new, more streamlined centre console that incorporates an additional storage compartment beneath the air-conditioning controls.

The infotainment system has also been upgraded from an eight-inch unit to a 'floating' design that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity for greater convenience. Standard comfort and convenience features on the V and RS variants now include a hands-free powered tailgate and auto retractable side mirrors. Safety remains a cornerstone of the HR-V with Honda Sensing, a comprehensive suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), fitted as standard across the entire range.

This suite includes Forward Collision Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking System (Autonomous Emergency Braking), Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow, Auto High Beam, and Lead Car Departure Notification. The HR-V is available in a palette of five exterior colours, two of which are new additions: Phoenix Orange Pearl and Crystal Black Pearl. The other options are Platinum White Pearl, Stellar Diamond Pearl, and Meteoroid Gray Metallic.

Both the new Phoenix Orange Pearl and the existing Platinum White Pearl carry an RM800 premium. This facelift aims to reinforce the HR-V's competitive edge in the booming compact SUV segment by adding desirable technology and refining its design without altering its proven mechanical fundamentals





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Honda HR-V Facelift 360-Degree Camera Compact SUV Malaysia Honda Sensing Hybrid E:HEV Turbo Petrol New Features Price Unchanged Car Review

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