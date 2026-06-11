Honda Malaysia Debuts the Sixth-Generation Prelude Hybrid at KLIMS 2026

Honda Malaysia officially launches the sixth-generation Prelude coupe at the 2026 Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show, featuring an i-MMD hybrid powertrain and advanced driving dynamics.

Honda Malaysia has officially marked a significant milestone in its local automotive lineup by unveiling the sixth-generation Honda Prelude at the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show 2026.

This stylish 2+2 coupe brings a sophisticated blend of nostalgia and futuristic technology to the Malaysian market, appealing to enthusiasts who crave a driver-centric experience. Measuring 4,522 mm in length, 1,880 mm in width, and 1,355 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,605 mm, the vehicle possesses a commanding physical presence.

While the cab-forward profile from the nose to the A-pillar draws clear inspiration from the Civic, the subsequent flow of the bodywork provides the Prelude with a distinct and elegant character that sets it apart from its siblings. The mechanical heart of the Prelude is the Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive hybrid system, which seamlessly integrates an electric motor with a petrol engine.

The internal combustion element consists of a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine running on the Atkinson cycle, producing 141 PS at 6,000 rpm and 182 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. This engine primarily serves as a generator for a 72-cell battery with a 1.05 kWh capacity, which in turn powers a front traction motor delivering 184 PS and 315 Nm of torque.

Through an electric CVT, the total system output can reach 203 PS when the engine is clutched directly to the wheels. For a vehicle weighing 1,469 kg, this translates to a 0-100 km/h sprint in 8.2 seconds and a top speed of 188 km/h, all while maintaining a highly efficient fuel consumption rate of 4.2 litres per 100 km. Handling and braking have been given special attention to ensure the coupe lives up to its sporty heritage.

The Prelude rides on 19-inch black twin-five spoke alloy wheels wrapped in 235/40 profile tyres. Stopping power is provided by a high-performance Brembo brake system, featuring 13.8-inch front and 12-inch rear rotors with calipers finished in a signature Prelude Blue. A standout feature is the S+ Shift system, a first for Honda in Malaysia, which simulates the gear shifts of an eight-speed transmission. This is paired with Active Sound Control to create an immersive aural experience during gear changes.

Additionally, the vehicle offers three default drive modes namely Comfort, Sport, and GT, along with a customizable Individual mode. The Honda Agile Handling Assist further enhances steering responsiveness and stability, ensuring seamless line-tracing during cornering and improved safety during obstacle avoidance. Inside the cabin, the Prelude offers a premium environment that echoes the Civic but introduces unique elements. The two-tone interior features hexagonal air vents and a flat-bottomed, three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel with a 12 o'clock marker.

The front seats are specifically tailored for the driver and passenger, boasting high shoulders and significant bolstering support, dressed in a blue and white leather scheme. The rear seats are finished in fabric for practicality. In a touching nod to the past, the seatbelt guide of the driver seat contains a sequence of numbers indicating the date the first-generation Prelude debuted in Japan. Technological integration is comprehensive, featuring a 10.2-inch TFT digital meter and a 9.0-inch freestanding central infotainment screen.

The center console has been modernized with a push-button gear selector, replacing the traditional lever, and is flanked by an electronic parking brake and the drive mode selector. Standard luxury features include an eight-speaker Bose sound system, dual-auto air-conditioning, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless mobile charger, and LED ambient lighting.

Exterior convenience is rounded off with automatic LED headlights, active cornering lights, remote engine start, and smart entry functionality, making the sixth-gen Prelude a complete package of style and substance





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Honda Prelude KLIMS 2026 Hybrid Coupe Honda Malaysia I-MMD

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