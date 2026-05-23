Honda HR-V driver detained after viral road rage incident in Damansara Perdana

A Honda HR-V driver has been detained after allegedly running a red light and crashing into a Perodua Bezza in Damansara Perdana. The incident has spread widely on social media and the suspect is believed to have been treated aggressively towards the other driver. A parallel probe has been opened for voluntarily causing hurt.

A Honda HR-V involved in a viral road rage incident in Damansara Perdana is seen badly damaged after allegedly running a red light and crashing into a Perodua Bezza early May 23, 2026.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsudin Mamat said the suspect, a man in his 20s, is believed to have ignored a red traffic light before crashing into the Bezza. Videos of the aftermath later spread widely on social media, with the suspect also accused of roughing up the other driver following the crash. The suspect was detained at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters for reckless driving.

Police are expected to apply for a remand order against the suspect at the Petaling Jaya Court Complex tomorrow. The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving, while a parallel probe has also been opened under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt. Police are treating offences involving reckless road users seriously and warned that stern action will be taken.

Witnesses or anyone with information on the incident have been urged to contact investigating officer Inspector M Sivam at 03-79662222 or visit the nearest police station





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Road Rage Incident Damansara Perdana Reckless Driving Honda HR-V Perodua Bezza Malaysia

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Road Rage Incident in Damansara Perdana: Honda HR-V Driver Allegedly Ran Red Light, Crashed into Perodua BezzaA viral road rage incident in Damansara Perdana has resulted in a Honda HR-V being badly damaged after allegedly running a red light and crashing into a Perodua Bezza. The suspect, a man in his 20s, is believed to have ignored a red traffic light before crashing into the Bezza. Videos of the aftermath later spread widely on social media, with the suspect also accused of roughing up the other driver following the crash.

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