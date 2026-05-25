Honda City Sedan Facelift: 360-degree View Camera Added, No Other Revisions

The Honda City sedan now comes with a 360-degree view camera as a standard feature in its RS petrol and RS e:HEV hybrid variant forms. The camera is added at no extra cost, and the petrol RS variant continues at RM99,900, while the RS e:HEV hybrid is priced at RM111,900. The car also features a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated inline-four DOHC i-VTEC engine, available in three petrol variants, and a 109 PS and 253 Nm electric motor in the RS e:HEV hybrid.

The Honda City sedan now gets a 360-degree view camera , with the item added to the facelift in its RS petrol and RS e:HEV hybrid variant forms.

The inclusion of the camera system comes at no added cost, which means the City RS petrol continues on at RM99,900 and the RS e:HEV hybrid, at RM111,900, both on-the-road without insurance. No other revisions, mechanical or otherwise, and so the camera is the only new addition to the car, which made its debut in its refreshed form. The City sedan is of course available in three other petrol versions, the S, E and V, priced from RM84,900 to RM94,900.

All the petrol variants, including the petrol RS, are powered by a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four DOHC i-VTEC engine offering 121 PS (119 hp or 89 kW) at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm. Meanwhile, the RS e:HEV features a 109 PS (107 hp or 80 kW) and 253 Nm electric motor, which is juiced by a 98 PS/127 Nm Atkinson-cycle version of the 1.5 litre mill.

The latter acts primarily as a generator, but can also drive the car at higher speeds (where it is more efficient) through a single-speed transmission and a lock-up clutch. The RS e:HEV also comes with a RM400 option for the 360-degree view camera. The car is available in six exterior colors, including Ignite Red Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl and Lunar Silver Metallic, the last two shades being available only for the petrol variants.

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

The camera’s image quality has generally been viewed as a drawback when purchasing a Honda. I’m wondering how good the 360° camera quality is now





paultan / 🏆 22. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Honda City Sedan 360-Degree View Camera Facelift RS Petrol RS E:HEV Hybrid 1.5-Litre Naturally-Aspirated Inline-Four DOHC Electric Motor Atkinson-Cycle Version Of The 1.5 Litre Mill

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