Homelander's Iconic Suit From The Boys Is Up For Auction, But Be Warned: It Will Smell

The screen-used suit from The Boys is attracting bids for ownership, but fans should be prepared for the fact that it has been worn by Antony Starr for years and may not be in the best condition.

In a world where superhero movies dominate the box office and fandoms rival sports teams in loyalty, it perhaps comes as no surprise that a costume worn by one of television's most infamous villains is attracting bids for ownership.

Homelander's screen-used suit from The Boys is about more than just a piece of fabric stitched together for a television series. The costume, worn by actor Antony Starr as the psychopathic leader of The Seven, represents one of the most iconic and complex characters in modern pop culture - a symbol of power, corruption, and the dark side of celebrity.

Owning the screen-used suit offers fans a tangible connection to the series, allowing them to possess a piece of the story that captivated audiences around the world. Fans of The Boys now have the chance to own a piece of television history as Propstore Auction launches an exclusive online sale featuring more than 450 screen-used props, costumes, and set pieces from the hit superhero series.

Among them is none other than Homelander's iconic Hero Supe Costume, worn by the terrifyingly charismatic Antony Starr. With bidding already soaring to USD$17,000 (RM68,287), the coveted costume is expected to attract fierce competition from collectors and superfans alike before the auction closes on 30 June 2026. A portion of the proceeds will be donated by Sony Pictures Television to support healthcare initiatives for underserved communities across Los Angeles.

For a brief moment, it looked like Homelander's suit was about to achieve superhero-level numbers. Social media erupted with claims that the costume had racked up an unbelievable US$310,010,000 (RM1.25 billion) bid, sending fans into a whirlwind of speculation and disbelief. As it turns out, the blockbuster figure was too good to be true.

X's Community Notes later revealed that the bids were falsified and had been removed from the auction, with many users swiftly debunking posts suggesting the suit was on track to sell for hundreds of millions. While Homelander may think he's worth a fortune, his suit isn't quite breaking world records just yet. Sure, you could own Homelander's actual suit from The Boys - but be prepared to inherit more than just a piece of television history.

As excitement surrounding the auction continues to soar, Antony Starr has cheekily reminded fans that years of filming have likely left their mark on the iconic costume. Responding to a content creator's Instagram post, the actor hilariously warned potential bidders with a simple yet unforgettable message: It will smell. From billion-dollar bidding rumours to Antony Starr's brutally honest warning, Homelander's suit has already generated plenty of buzz before the final hammer falls.

Whether you're a collector, a fan of The Boys, or simply curious about the world of entertainment memorabilia, one thing's for sure - this costume is proving that even villains can command superhero-sized attention. Malaysia's live-wire for the latest news, trends, and entertainment is finally here. We are your calendar, your grapevine, your comic relief, your post-event coverage, and your celebrity stalker. Did we also mention that we are also your gateway to the world





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