Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail dismisses citizenship allegations as fake news

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail dismissed allegations that he arbitrarily grants Malaysian citizenship to Chinese nationals, describing the claims as deliberate slanders and attempts to incite public sentiment and create confusion. He highlighted the strict process governed by the Federal Constitution and comprehensive security screening procedures.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has dismissed allegations of arbitrary Malaysian citizenship granting to Chinese nationals by saying it's slanderous. The approval process is strictly governed by the Federal Constitution and comprehensive security screening procedures.

He urged the public to verify information via authentic sources and called out those spreading false news. This defamatory poster is against national harmony and security. Home Minister said this is not the time to stir anxiety and manipulate sentiments, and instead to focus on the country's stability and well-bein





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Home Minister Citizenship Allegations Fake News Slander National Harmony Stability Unity Well-Being False Information Responsible

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Home Minister dismisses accusations of citizenship arbitrariness, calls claims 'malicious slander'Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Home Minister, has dismissed allegations of arbitrary citizenship grants to Chinese nationals, labeling them 'malicious slander.' He urged the public not to fall for false narratives and to verify information from legitimate sources.

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