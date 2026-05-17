Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail Emphasizes the Importance of Seamless Mobility and Economic Prosperity in Johor Ahead of Upcoming Elections

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail highlighted the need for a fresh fighting spirit in Johor due to the upcoming elections and emphasized the importance of seamless mobility and economic prosperity in the state. He also announced the formation of a cabinet committee to ensure seamless mobility of people and goods at both checkpoints with Singapore.

JOHOR BARU: The number of new voters in the state has increased by 100,920, bringing the total number of voters statewide to 2,717, compared with the previous state elections four years ago.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail added that the state would also have 1,114 polling districts with 4,997 streams.

'We need to have a fresh fighting spirit due to the looming Johor elections,' he said at the Pakatan convention at the Persada International Convention Centre here on Sunday (May 17). Saifuddin stressed that one of the major projects in Johor was to form a cabinet committee to ensure seamless mobility of people and goods at both checkpoints with Singapore.

'We have the busiest checkpoints in the world, and that is why we are doing a lot to upgrade and install new systems,' he said, adding that easier mobility was important for the development of the special Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ). He added that they were also installing state-of-the-art systems, especially with regard to the upcoming Rapid Transit System (RTS) linking Johor Baru and Woodlands in Singapore.

'All this is helping to bring about more economic prosperity to Johor, with 66% of all investments coming into the JS-SEZ,' he added





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Johor Elections New Voters Pakatan Seamless Mobility Economic Prosperity Special Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone Rapid Transit System (RTS)

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