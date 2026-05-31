Historic Odeon Cinema in Penang Gutted by Fire, One Dead

A massive fire destroyed the iconic Odeon Cinema building in George Town, Penang, last night, killing one person believed trapped inside. The blaze, which broke out around 8:50 PM, engulfed the two-storey structure that housed a nightclub. Firefighters battled the flames for hours but the roof collapsed. The cinema, which closed in 2014, was a beloved heritage landmark dating back to the early 20th century.

A devastating fire swept through the historic Odeon Cinema building on Penang Road in George Town last night, reducing the iconic structure to ash and claiming one life.

The Penang Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at approximately 8:50 PM, and the first fire engine arrived at the scene by 9:00 PM. Firefighters found the blaze engulfing a two-storey shoplot measuring roughly 15 by 19 meters, with initial assessments indicating that about half of the building had been severely damaged. By the time the fire was brought under control, the roof had collapsed, and the building's structural integrity was compromised.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department director Mohamad Shoki Hamzah confirmed that one person had died, believed to have been trapped inside the blaze. The victim's identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin. The Odeon Cinema, which had been closed for renovation works, was home to a nightclub named Midnight Black at the time of the fire.

The nightclub was housed within the cinema's premises, and it remains unclear if the renovation work contributed to the outbreak. Eyewitnesses and nearby residents shared harrowing footage on social media, capturing the intense flames and the eventual collapse of the roof. One Threads user wrote, 'The old Odeon Cinema is on fire! There goes an iconic historical building.

Not sure who was caught in the fire inside.

' Another user, who watched from a hotel room, posted a bird's eye view video showing the fire from start to finish, noting the roof's collapse as the blaze raged. The Odeon Cinema was one of Malaysia's oldest surviving standalone single-screen cinemas, with a rich history dating back to the early 20th century.

Originally known as the Theatre Royal, it served as a cultural hub for the local community before being extensively modernized and officially reopening as the Odeon Cinema in August 1940. Managed by cinema proprietor Ho Ah Loke, it was equipped with state-of-the-art projection machines, Western Electric Mirrophonic sound, and air conditioning. During the 1940s to 1960s, the cinema raised funds for war relief and screened a diverse array of films, including American classics, Malay films, and Huangmei Opera movies.

It entertained generations with Hollywood blockbusters, Asian cinema, and Hong Kong hits before permanently closing its doors in 2014. The loss of this heritage landmark has deeply saddened many Penangites, who recall fond memories of watching films there. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and the area remains cordoned off as safety checks continue





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Odeon Cinema Fire Penang Heritage Building Destroyed Nightclub Fire George Town Historic Cinema Blaze One Dead In Fire

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