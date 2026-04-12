Hilton Kota Kinabalu Launches Oriental Delicacies Chinese Dinner Buffet

The Hilton Kota Kinabalu introduces its Oriental Delicacies Chinese dinner buffet, running until July. The buffet, curated by Chef Anuar Angkanon, features a weekly selection of Chinese-inspired dishes, including Mongolian-style dishes, noodle soups, fried tempura, Yangzhou fried rice, and Teochew-style steamed barramundi. The buffet is designed to satisfy local preferences, with a focus on familiar and well-loved Chinese cuisine. Special rates and promotions are available.

Kota Kinabalu is now home to the Oriental Delicacies Chinese dinner buffet at the Hilton Kota Kinabalu , a culinary experience that will be available until July. The buffet, orchestrated by Urban Kitchen Chef de Cuisine (CDC) Anuar Angkanon, is a weekly event held every Thursday evening from 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM, presenting a meticulously crafted selection of Chinese-inspired dishes.

This dining experience is designed to cater to the local palate, focusing on well-loved and familiar Chinese fare to ensure customer satisfaction.<\/p>

The menu has been carefully curated to reflect the preferences of Kota Kinabalu residents, emphasizing dishes that resonate with their tastes. The buffet offers a comprehensive spread, ensuring there's something to delight every guest, from those who appreciate a touch of spice to those who prefer something more familiar and comforting. The buffet promises a culinary journey designed to satisfy every palate. The Oriental Delicacies buffet offers an impressive variety of dishes, catering to diverse preferences.<\/p>

Spice enthusiasts can indulge in Mongolian-style dishes, noodle soups, chicken herbal soup, and the tangy flavors of tom yum. For those who enjoy deep-fried delights, the buffet presents an array of options including prawn, fish, and chicken tempura, all prepared to perfection. The main course selection is equally enticing, featuring classic dishes like Yangzhou fried rice and Hokkien mee. Other highlights include the flavorful flower crab kam heong, prawns with Chongqing sauce, and various Kung Pao dishes, each prepared to showcase authentic Chinese culinary techniques.<\/p>

The carving station is another prominent feature, presenting choices like roast beef, Peking duck, and salmon. The Teochew-style steamed barramundi, a signature dish, is a standout selection, demonstrating the buffet's commitment to quality and variety. The seafood-on-ice section is another highlight, offering prawns, mussels, and scallops, alongside sushi selections, cheese platters, and a collection of vibrant Chinese salads that enhance the overall dining experience.<\/p>

The dining experience is designed to be affordable for the whole family. The buffet features a seafood-on-ice section with prawns, mussels, and scallops, alongside sushi selections, cheese platters, and a collection of vibrant Chinese salads such as jellyfish, lotus root, beetroot, and young mango, enhancing the experience. The dessert selection offers a range of sweet treats to conclude the meal on a high note. Guests can enjoy red bean broth and glutinous rice balls, among other tempting desserts.<\/p>

The price for adults is RM138 nett, and for children, it's RM78 nett, with a special promotion offering Buy 4 Free 1. During the month of April, a special rate is available at RM98 nett for adults and RM50 nett for children, making it an accessible option for families and groups. This event promises a delightful culinary adventure for all who attend, offering a blend of traditional Chinese flavors and contemporary dining.<\/p>

With its extensive menu, inviting atmosphere, and attractive pricing, the Oriental Delicacies buffet at Hilton Kota Kinabalu is poised to become a popular destination for food lovers in the region. The hotel is dedicated to providing guests with a memorable dining experience, ensuring quality, variety, and exceptional service.<\/p>





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Chinese Buffet Kota Kinabalu Hilton Oriental Delicacies Dining

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