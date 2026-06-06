Hiker Survives 15 Days in Malaysian Forest Through Strong Willpower

A 49-year-old woman, Jaslinda Saludin, was rescued after surviving 15 days lost on Gunung Batu Putih. Her survival is attributed to high determination and following a river path. Rescue leaders highlight the importance of staying on trail and using a buddy system.

A 49-year-old woman, Jaslinda Saludin, who was reported missing during a hiking trip on Gunung Batu Putih in Tapah , survived for 15 days in the forest before being found.

Her high survival spirit is considered the primary factor enabling her endurance. The President of the Malim Gunung Malaysia Association (PMGM), Muzafar Mohamad, stated that the victim possessed a strong determination to exit the forested area despite facing numerous challenges. He emphasized that this was not solely about technical skills but about an inner drive to survive and keep moving.

Based on expectations, she likely followed a river path, which contributed to her ability to sustain herself; being far from a water source would have made survival much more difficult. The search area was within a zone already prioritized by rescue teams, but the terrain was extremely challenging, filled with valleys, rivers, and waterfalls, making tracking difficult for mountain guides. Jaslinda was ultimately found safe, and gratitude was expressed to all parties involved in the operation.

Muzafar advised the public who get lost in the forest to avoid moving too far from the original trail to aid rescuers in locating them. At the initial stage of being lost, search efforts focus around existing tracks; if the missing person moves further away, detection becomes harder. He also stressed the importance of implementing a buddy system for any forest recreation activity, as having companions increases the chances of survival by enabling mutual assistance or seeking help during emergencies. Every recreational activity in forested areas should be done with friends





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Survival Hiking Missing Person Rescue Malaysia Forest Buddy System Gunung Batu Putih Tapah

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