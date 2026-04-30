Hijab-Wearing Indian Muslim Youth Representative Faces Criticism for UN Speech

A Malaysian Indian Muslim youth representative faced online backlash after speaking at the UN, with critics questioning her ability to represent the entire Indian community due to her religious attire. The Malaysian Indian Youth Council (MIYC) has defended her, emphasizing merit and inclusivity.

Shameera Nasreen Ahamed Noordeen, a 27-year-old Marine Science master’s student at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), has become the center of online debate after a video of her speaking as a representative of the Malaysia n Indian Youth Council (MIYC) at the United Nations (UN) went viral.

The controversy stems from the fact that Shameera is an Indian Muslim who wears a hijab, leading some to question her ability to represent the entire Indian community. Lawyer and social activist Siti Kasim publicly questioned whether the concerns of Indian Muslims in Malaysia align with those of non-Muslim Indians, suggesting Shameera couldn’t represent the whole of Indian youth.

She expressed concern that someone wearing a hijab might not accurately reflect the diverse experiences within the Indian community, even acknowledging the issue as a 'small matter' while still raising the question. MIYC swiftly responded to the criticism with a TikTok video featuring Peshminder Pall Singh, National SDG and International Exco for MIYC. He strongly defended Shameera, emphasizing that MIYC prioritizes merit, capability, and impact over religious or outward appearance.

He highlighted that MIYC is a registered Indian youth organization and that Shameera holds the position of Deputy National Puteri Leader. Peshminder underscored the significance of Shameera’s achievement in speaking at the UN ECOSOC Youth Forum, a prestigious platform for young leaders. He passionately argued that being of Indian origin is about heritage and identity, encompassing a diverse range of ethnicities like Punjabis, Tamils, Malayalis, and Telugus, and is not defined by religious practice or attire.

He called for unity and support, urging people to reject prejudice and focus on celebrating achievements. Shameera herself addressed the situation, proudly affirming her identity as an Indian Muslim. She acknowledged that while the term 'mamak' is commonly used to refer to Indian Muslims in Malaysia, it isn’t an officially recognized racial category. The incident has sparked a broader conversation about representation, diversity, and the complexities of identity within Malaysia’s multicultural society.

The debate highlights the challenges of navigating intersectional identities and the importance of recognizing the diverse experiences within communities. MIYC’s defense of Shameera underscores their commitment to inclusive representation based on skills and contributions, rather than superficial characteristics. The situation serves as a reminder of the need for understanding and acceptance in a diverse nation like Malaysia, and the importance of celebrating the achievements of all its citizens, regardless of their background





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