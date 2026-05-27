HIIT and Combined Exercise Show Significant Blood Pressure Reductions, Study Finds

A new study reveals that high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and combined aerobic and resistance training effectively lower blood pressure over 24 hours, offering new hope for hypertension management.

High-intensity interval training ( HIIT ) could be recommended for people with high blood pressure to help them bring their levels down to a healthy range, a new study suggests.

Researchers have shown for the first time that HIIT, as well as combined aerobic and resistance training, can effectively reduce a person's blood pressure over a 24-hour period. The study also reinforces promoting aerobic exercise on its own, such as jogging, cycling, or swimming, as a method to control high blood pressure. Experts say the new study reinforces the important role exercise plays in managing high blood pressure.

Researchers from Brazil pooled data from 31 studies on high blood pressure and exercise. They found that aerobic training showed consistent reductions in blood pressure when measured over a 24-hour period. Importantly, this study provides the first evidence that combined training and HIIT are effective in reducing 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring.

However, they noted that evidence for yoga, Pilates, and recreational sports remains limited and imprecise, calling for more research to assess the impact of these forms of exercise. Overall, aerobic exercise, combined training, and HIIT show the most consistent signals of benefit based on current data.

Commenting on the study, British Heart Foundation senior cardiac nurse Regina Giblin noted that regular exercise can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by up to a third, with aerobic activity like a brisk walk remaining particularly effective at lowering blood pressure. She said this research linking combined exercise and HIIT to significant reductions in blood pressure over 24 hours is encouraging and reinforces the important role physical activity plays in managing high blood pressure.

While these findings are promising, more research is needed to better understand how different types of exercise compare. It is recommended that you do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity each week, and the most important thing is finding an activity you enjoy and can stick to. Blood pressure is considered high when it measures 140/90mmHg or higher when checked by a healthcare professional.

If a person's blood pressure is too high, it puts extra strain on their blood vessels, heart, and other organs, including the brain, kidneys, and eyes. If left untreated, it can increase the risk of conditions such as heart disease, heart attacks, strokes, heart failure, kidney disease, and vascular dementia. High blood pressure affects one in three adults in the UK, but many people don't know they have it as it often has no symptoms.

UK Stroke Association chief executive Juliet Bouverie said high blood pressure contributes to around 50% of strokes, but it can be controlled. While we've known for some time the benefits of exercise in reducing the risk of primary and secondary strokes, we welcome this research showing the important role exercise plays in lowering high blood pressure





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