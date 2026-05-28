Highway Operators Brace for Massive Traffic Surge During Aidiladha and Public Holidays

AFA Prime Bhd, operator of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (KLK) and the East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT1), anticipates a significant increase in traffic volume during the Aidiladha and public holidays from May 22 to June 2. Pahang's Public Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman, Datuk Razali Kassim, urges road users to prioritize safety and plan their journeys accordingly, while the Road Transport Department (JPJ) prepares for increased enforcement during this period.

The Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway (KLK) and the East Coast Expressway 1 ( LPT1 ) are expected to experience a significant increase in traffic volume during the Aidiladha and public holidays from May 22 to June 2.

AFA Prime Bhd (AFA Prime), the operator of both highways, estimates that a total of 3 million vehicles will traverse these routes during this period. Pahang's Public Works, Transport and Health Committee chairman, Datuk Razali Kassim, revealed that the KLK highway is projected to handle 2.18 million vehicles, while LPT1 is anticipated to receive 843,000 vehicles, marking a 66% and 71% increase respectively compared to normal days.

Razali urged all road users to exercise caution, adhere to traffic laws, and plan their journeys ahead to ensure a safer and smoother travel experience during the festive season. Additionally, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) will be conducting the 2026 Hari Raya Aidiladha Special Operation (Ops HRAA) from May 24 to 31, involving 287 enforcement personnel to maintain road safety and order





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Aidiladha Highway Traffic Road Safety Public Holidays KLK Highway LPT1

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aidiladha festive rush builds as traffic crawls into KelantanSYDNEY, May 26 (Reuters) - OpenAI CEO ⁠Sam Altman said on Tuesday the rapid development and adoption of AI would not lead to a global 'jobs apocalypse' ⁠and the technology had not claimed as many white-collar jobs as he had feared.

Read more »

West Coast Expressway expects over 150,000 vehicles daily during Aidiladha holidaysSYDNEY, May 26 (Reuters) - OpenAI CEO ⁠Sam Altman said on Tuesday the rapid development and adoption of AI would not lead to a global 'jobs apocalypse' ⁠and the technology had not claimed as many white-collar jobs as he had feared.

Read more »

Johor Road Transport Department Issues 1,987 Summonses During Hari Raya Aidiladha Enforcement OperationThe Johor Road Transport Department has issued a total of 1,987 summonses in the first two days of its special Hari Raya Aidiladha enforcement operation statewide, according to department director Zulkarnain Yasin.

Read more »

Bursa Malaysia closes lower as US-Iran tensions spark risk-off mood before Aidiladha breakKUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Bursa Malaysia closed lower today, as investors squared off positions ahead of the long holiday period amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran.The...

Read more »