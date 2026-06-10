Highland Safari 2026: A Test of Endurance and Grit in Sabah's Extreme Motorsports Event

Highland Safari 2026, one of Sabah's most extreme motorsports events, brought together 157 four-wheel-drive vehicles and 178 motocross and ATV entries at the foothills of Mount Kinabalu. The competition featured international participation from Brunei, Indonesia, and Sweden, adding global excitement to an event defined by rugged jungle terrain, unpredictable weather, and high-adrenaline challenges.

RANAU: A demanding test of endurance, machinery and human grit unfolded at the foothills of Mount Kinabalu as Highland Safari 2026 brought together 157 four-wheel-drive vehicles and 178 motocross and ATV entries, making it one of Sabah 's most extreme motorsports events to date.

The competition also drew international participation from Brunei, Indonesia and Sweden, adding global excitement to an event defined by rugged jungle terrain, unpredictable weather and high-adrenaline challenges. In the Hardcore category, Aleshen Lo and Suhaikal emerged champions after conquering the tough course. Alexander finished as first runner-up, while Aliudin and Fazlan secured second runner-up.

In the Supernovice category, Tading and Rijul claimed the top spot, followed by Roy and Anto in second place, while Jamal and Ramli completed the podium in third. The event was officiated by Deputy Chief Minister I, Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam, highlighting the growing importance of off-road motorsports in Sabah's tourism and community development landscape.

Organising chairman Samsul Sinun expressed appreciation to key supporters including Joachim, the Ranau District Office, KBSK officials, event advisor Tuan Haji Suhilin Hadi, and agencies such as MDR, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the People's Volunteer Corps (Rela), the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), and the Health Department for ensuring the smooth running of the event.

The programme was made possible through strong collaboration among organising partners, including the Sabah Four Wheel Drive Club (SFWDA), Kundasang Highland Four Wheel Drive Club (KH4WDC), Kinabalu Motorsport & Recreation (Red Army), Kelab Sukan Bermotor Kilimu Garage Ranau (KGR), Ranau G6 4x4, KRS 4x4 Ranau, Ranau Four Wheel Drive Association (RFWDA), Pinampadan Bengkel, Nosorob Garage, Naradau Motorsport Club, Tawakal Enduro, Kelab Pacuan Empat Roda (Offroad Zone) Marudi, and UNIFI.

Numerous clubs from across Sabah and beyond also took part, including Beluran 4x4 Club, Kiulu 4x4 Club, Penampang Recreational Four Wheel Drive Club, OBA 4x4 Malaysia, Tuaran Off-Road Xtreme Adventure Club, Keningau Four Wheel Drive Club (Kakai-Kakai), Labuan Four Wheel Drive Club (LFWDC), Kota Marudu Four Wheel Drive Association, STHAMIN Group, and KMBoi Auto. Participants described the event as both intense and unpredictable, with each route presenting unique technical challenges.

One team said the jungle course kept adrenaline levels high throughout the day.

'Today's jungle adventure really pushed the adrenaline up continuously, not only for the drivers but for everyone at the scene, including the media. The route was not long, but it was very challenging to complete together. This third Highland Safari brings a new experience—there is always a new story in the jungle.

' Another participant shared a tense moment on one of the steepest sections, where vehicles had to descend a 40 to 50-metre slope. 'The section was extremely challenging due to its steepness. It required not only winching, but also experience and strong teamwork. There was a moment when the winch slipped, but fortunately the tires maintained grip on the ground, preventing a more serious situation.

' Meanwhile, crew members from OBA 4x4 Malaysia recounted one of the most nerve-wracking incidents during the event when a vehicle nearly rolled back down a hill after its winch cable snapped. 'It was one of the most frightening moments. The vehicle almost slid back down the hill after the winch rope broke.

However, thanks to experience and the control of a professional handling the situation calmly, panic was avoided. Praise be to God, the relief and joy came once the vehicle was safely secured. Congratulations to all OBA 4x4 Malaysia crew—this will be one of the most valuable experiences for all.

' Samsul said participants were exposed to extreme routes and challenging weather conditions at the foot of Mount Kinabalu, making it a true test of skill, endurance and teamwork. He expressed hope that future editions would attract a main sponsor to further elevate the scale and excitement of the event.

He also called for continued cooperation among four-wheel-drive and motorsports clubs in Sabah, noting that such events not only promote the state as an adventure tourism destination but also highlight the important role of off-road communities in humanitarian missions.

'These groups are often among the first responders during disasters such as floods, landslides and fires, providing critical assistance when needed most. ' Highland Safari 2026 once again proved that beyond competition and speed, unity, resilience and community service remain at the heart of Sabah's off-road motorsports scene





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Highland Safari 2026 Sabah Mount Kinabalu Four-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Motocross And ATV Entries Hardcore Category Supernovice Category Deputy Chief Minister I Organising Chairman Samsul Sinun Key Supporters International Participation Rugged Jungle Terrain Unpredictable Weather High-Adrenaline Challenges Deputy Chief Minister I Organising Chairman Samsul Sinun Key Supporters International Participation Rugged Jungle Terrain Unpredictable Weather High-Adrenaline Challenges Deputy Chief Minister I Organising Chairman Samsul Sinun Key Supporters International Participation Rugged Jungle Terrain Unpredictable Weather High-Adrenaline Challenges

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