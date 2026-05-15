High-Resolution Camera from Sony Proves Authenticity of Photos, Offers Advanced Features

A new high-resolution camera from Sony, the Sony Alpha 7R VI, supports a content authentication standard known as the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA). The camera can prove that the photos it takes were not made by artificial intelligence, featuring a verifiable, tamper-evident tag that confirms the photo was taken with a physical camera. The camera is a significant hardware upgrade, offering a 66.8-megapixel sensor, 30 photos per second continuous shooting, 8K video recording, and slow-motion footage capability. However, existing Sony users may face an added cost as the new battery doesn't fit older models. Pre-orders run until June 14, with units shipping from June.

A new high-resolution camera launched in Malaysia recently comes with a feature that has little to do with megapixels: it can prove that the photos it takes were not made by artificial intelligence.

The Sony Alpha 7R VI, the sixth generation of the company’s flagship resolution-focused camera line, supports a content authentication standard known as the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA). The tag confirms that the photo was taken with a physical camera, not an AI image generator. The camera is a significant hardware upgrade, featuring a 66.8-megapixel sensor and can shoot 30 photos per second continuously without the viewfinder going dark between shots.

It can also record 8K video and shoot slow-motion footage detailed enough to analyze a golf swing frame by frame. However, existing Sony users may face an added cost as the new battery doesn't fit older models. Pre-orders run until June 14, with units shipping from June. The camera body is priced at RM18,999 with a free memory card and camera backpack valued at RM2,585, plus a RM400 lens discount on selected purchases





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Sony Alpha 7R VI High-Resolution Camera Content Authentication Standard Coalition For Content Provenance And Authentic AI Image Generator Physical Camera Megapixels Sensor Camera Backpack Memory Card Pre-Order Units Shipping Battery XLR-A4 Professional Microphone Support 32-Bit Float Recording Audio Adaptor Live Events Unpredictable Audio Levels Camera Body Price Discount Bundled Freebies Guaranteed Unit Out-Of-Stock Shelves Pre-Order Bundle

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