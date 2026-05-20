High-profile Qatari match officials appointed to officiate Malaysia Cup final

High-profile match officials from Qatar have been appointed to officiate the upcoming Malaysia Cup final between Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) and Kuching City at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil. The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) announced the appointment on Wednesday, stating that four-man team will be led by referee Mohammed Ahmed Al-Shammari.

PETALING JAYA: High-profile match officials from Qatar have been appointed to officiate the upcoming Malaysia Cup final between Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) and Kuching City at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil this Saturday (May 23).

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) announced on Wednesday (May 20) that referee Mohammed Ahmed Al-Shammari will lead the four-man team. He will be assisted by Yousuf Aref Al-Shamari (Assistant referee one), Khaled Aiad Khalaf (Assistant referee two), and Meshari Ali Alshamari, who will operate as the video assistant referee (VAR). All four officials are recognised as FIFA International Referees and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) elite referees.

These officials are no strangers to the international stage, having previously managed top-level matches, including the FIFA Under-17 World Cup and the Qatar Emir Cup Final. The decision to bring in foreign expertise follows an official request from the Malaysian Football League (MFL) to ensure top-tier officiating for the cup. FAM said they are committed to maintaining the highest organisational standards for the showpiece event





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High-Profile Match Officials From Qatar Appointed For Malaysia Cup Final Assistant Referee One Two\Nand Video Assistant Referee (VAR)

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