High Court Upholds Acquittal of Government Servant, Upholds Sessions Court's Decision, Upholds Magistrate's Decision

The High Court in Kota Kinabalu upheld the acquittal of a government servant on a charge of making a fake identity card. The judge dismissed the prosecution's appeal against the Sessions Court's decision. In another case, an unemployed woman claimed trial in the High Court to another similar charge involving two undocumented Filipino migrants at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA). A 28-year-old man was fined RM1,500 or one month's jail by the Magistrate's Court for buying illegal public lottery tickets.

Kota Kinabalu : The High Court here on Thursday upheld the acquittal of a government servant on a charge of making a fake identity card. Judge Datuk Maslinda @ Linda Mohd Ainal dismissed the prosecution's appeal against the Sessions Court 's decision acquitting and discharging Safiah Alijang without calling for her defence.

The charge under Sections 463/465 of the Penal Code carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, on conviction. In another case, an unemployed woman, Nihmah Hashim, 53, claimed trial in the High Court here to another similar charge involving two undocumented Filipino migrants at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA).

The charge under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 carries a jail term of up to 20 years, a fine, or both, upon conviction. Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man was fined RM1,500 or one month's jail by the Magistrate's Court for buying illegal public lottery tickets





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High Court Kota Kinabalu Government Servant Fake Identity Card Sections 463/465 Of The Penal Code Sessions Court Sabah International Convention Centre Anti-Trafficking In Persons And Anti-Smuggling Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 Magistrate's Court Illegal Public Lottery Tickets Cosmobeauté Malaysia Beautyexpo Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival 2026 Deputy Public Prosecutor Rustam Sanip Ratanah Devi Yusof Perumal Lovely Natasha Charles Datuk Ram Singh Magistrate Marilyn Kelvin Inspector Yusdi Basri

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