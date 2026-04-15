High Court to Rule on Rosmah Mansor Jewellery Case on June 10th

The High Court will announce its decision on June 10th regarding the lawsuit filed by Global Royalty Trading SAL against Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor concerning the missing 43 pieces of jewellery worth RM67.4 million. The case involves allegations surrounding the consignment of jewellery, its alleged seizure, and the subsequent responsibility for its disappearance. Key testimonies and witness accounts have been presented during the hearings, culminating in the upcoming verdict delivered via Zoom.

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has scheduled June 10th for the verdict on a lawsuit brought by Lebanese jeweller Global Royalty Trading SAL against Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor concerning the disappearance of 43 pieces of jewellery valued at RM67.4 million (US$14.57 million). The date was set by Judge Datuk Quay Chew Soon on Wednesday, April 15th, following the testimony of contractor Chong Tong Leong, the final witness. The court directed Global Royalty to submit written arguments by May 13th, with Rosmah, aged 75, required to respond by May 28th. The decision will be announced remotely via Zoom.

Chong, 53, testified as the sixth witness for the third parties, which include the police and the government. He stated that he was hired by a man identified as Nadziff to renovate a unit at Pavilion Residences between March and May 2018. During his inspection on May 14, 2018, three days before a police raid, he discovered several large suitcases in a room that had not been there previously. He immediately left the unit due to concerns about potential issues.

The three-day hearing included testimonies from Global Royalty's managing director Samer Hassib Halimeh and Rosmah, who was the sole defendant. Additional witnesses for the third parties included former Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh and 1MDB investigating officer ACP Foo Wei Min. Global Royalty filed the lawsuit against Rosmah on March 29, 2023, claiming she falsely stated that the police had seized 44 pieces of jewellery sent to her on consignment under anti-money laundering regulations. The company argued that only one item out of the 44 was in police possession, while the other 43 were missing. They further alleged that Rosmah had attempted to shift the blame to the government for the loss of the jewellery.

The case revolves around the alleged loss of the jewellery. The witness testimony given by Chong indicates the presence of the jewellery before the raid. Rosmah has maintained her innocence. The court proceedings highlight the complex legal battle involving the high-value jewellery and accusations of responsibility for its disappearance. The case is now at its final stage before the judgement is delivered. The final verdict will determine the responsibility of Rosmah regarding the missing jewellery. The details revealed by the witnesses provided evidence and information that will assist the court. The case has also raised public interest and the public will be waiting to know the outcome of this case.





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