High Court rejects challenge to unilateral conversion laws, keeping current statutes intact

The Kuala Lumpur High Court dismissed a public‑interest lawsuit by Indira Gandhi and 13 others seeking to declare unilateral conversion of minors to Islam unconstitutional, upholding state provisions that allow conversion with one parent's consent.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court delivered its verdict on June 12, 2026, turning down a public‑interest lawsuit filed by M. Indira Gandhi, a mother from Ipoh, and thirteen other plaintiffs.

The group had challenged a set of state statutes that permit the conversion of minors under the age of eighteen to Islam on the basis of consent from only one parent. Their petition sought a declaration that such unilateral conversion powers are unconstitutional and that the relevant provisions should be deemed null and void.

Judge Datuk Aliza Sulaiman, who presided over the case, concluded that none of the fourteen applicants were able to demonstrate a concrete or genuine interest in the matter that would satisfy the legal threshold for standing. While acknowledging the public‑interest nature of the challenge, the judge refrained from ordering the plaintiffs to cover the state's legal costs, a decision that reflects a measured approach to the sensitive religious‑family dynamics at play.

The ruling leaves in place the existing provisions across six states-Perlis, Kedah, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Perak and Johor-and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, which continue to allow a child's conversion to Islam with the consent of a single parent. The case has reignited a broader debate in Malaysia about the balance between religious freedom, parental rights, and the welfare of children.

Critics of the current legal framework argue that allowing a unilateral conversion undermines the principle of shared parental responsibility and may expose minors to irreversible religious changes without the full agreement of both guardians. Supporters, however, contend that the statutes reflect the constitutional recognition of Islam as the religion of the federation and aim to protect the rights of individuals who wish to embrace the faith.

As the courts have upheld the status quo, advocacy groups are expected to explore alternative legal avenues, including possible appeals to higher courts or legislative reform, to address the concerns raised by the plaintiffs. The outcome also serves as a reference point for future cases involving the intersection of family law and religious conversion in a multi‑faith society





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