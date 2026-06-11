High Court Quashes Decision to Sack Former Sabah Water Department Engineer

The High Court in Kota Kinabalu allowed a judicial review by former Sabah Water Department engineer Teo Chee Kong, quashing the decision by the Secretary of Sabah Public Service Commission to sack him. The Court ordered that Teo be treated as having remained in service until his compulsory retirement on Jan. 27, 2025, with full entitlement to pension, gratuity, and other retirement benefits arising from that status.

Kota Kinabalu: The High Court here allowed a judicial review by former Sabah Water Department engineer Teo Chee Kong , quashing the decision by the Secretary of Sabah Public Service Commission to sack him.

The Court ordered that Teo be treated as having remained in service until his compulsory retirement on Jan. 27, 2025, with full entitlement to pension, gratuity, and other retirement benefits arising from that status. The impugned decision dated Jan. 16, 2025 was ‘tainted by illegality’ according to the grounds of judgment dated June 9. The Court granted an order of certiorari quashing the Jan. 16, 2025 decision





DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

High Court Judicial Review Sabah Water Department Sabah Public Service Commission Sabah State Government Teo Chee Kong Pension Gratuity Retirement Benefits Corruption Trial Jurutera Gred J52 Sabah Water Department (JANS) Sabah State Government Sessions Court Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Criminal Charges Show-Cause Letter Peraturan 241(2)(B) Peraturan 246(G) Peraturan 232(7) Peraturan 234

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