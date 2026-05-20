High Court orders custody of autistic child's younger sibling to be granted to father without conditions or bond

The father of an autistic child was granted custody of his younger sibling without any conditions or a bond after the High Court set aside restrictions imposed by a lower court.

"Zaim Ikhwan Zahari, 31, was seen emotional and shedding tears after Judge Suriyati Hasimah Mohd Hashim allowed his appeal to set aside 14 conditions and a bond imposed by the Magistrates’ Court in Shah Alam on November 21, 2025.

In her judgment, Suriyati said the court allowed the appeal filed on November 26, 2025 after reviewing all documents as well as written and oral submissions from both parties. The order issued by the Magistrate on November 21, 2025 is set aside. The RM2,000 bond and additional conditions imposed by the Magistrate for a period of three years are also set aside.





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zain Zahari Autistic Child Teen Rayyan Abdul Matin Magistrates' Court In Shah Alam High Court In Kuala Lumpur Suriyati Hasimah Mohd Hashim

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