High Court Dismisses RM3 Million Negligence Suit Over UUM Student’s Death

A Malaysian court has rejected a father’s lawsuit against Universiti Utara Malaysia for the alleged electrocution death of his daughter, citing insufficient evidence. The ruling highlights the legal challenges in proving negligence against public institutions.

The High Court in Alor Setar has dismissed a negligence lawsuit filed by R. Sivakumar, a father seeking over RM3 million in damages from Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) following the death of his daughter, S. Vinosiny.

The 21-year-old accounting student was found dead in her hostel room on May 21, 2022, with initial reports suggesting electrocution as the cause. However, Judge Dr. John Lee Kien How @ Mohammad Johan Lee ruled that Sivakumar failed to provide sufficient evidence linking the death to electrocution or proving UUM's negligence. The court cited a comprehensive inspection by the Energy Commission, which found no faults in the hostel's electrical systems.

The judge stated that the plaintiff could not establish a breach of duty of care by UUM, leading to the dismissal of the case with costs of RM5,000 awarded to the university. Sivakumar had sought RM1 million each in general, aggravated, and exemplary damages, along with RM50,000 in special damages. His legal team, led by M. Manoharan, announced plans to appeal the decision, arguing that further investigation was needed.

The case has drawn attention to campus safety protocols and the burden of proof in wrongful death lawsuits involving public institutions. Legal experts suggest that such cases often hinge on forensic evidence and expert testimonies, which were reportedly lacking in this instance. The ruling underscores the challenges plaintiffs face when suing educational institutions for alleged negligence, particularly when official investigations do not support their claims.

Meanwhile, UUM has reiterated its commitment to student safety, emphasizing regular maintenance checks and adherence to safety regulations. The outcome of the appeal, if filed, could set a precedent for similar cases in Malaysia





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High Court Negligence Suit Universiti Utara Malaysia Electrocution Student Death

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