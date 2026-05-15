High Court Criticizes Enforcement Agency Conduct in Rosli Dahlan Case

A High Court judge described the police and government actions against lawyer Rosli Dahlan as "a classic example" of an enforcement agency's conduct to act first and investigate later. She held that the agencies acted unlawfully and in bad faith in Rosli's arrest and detention without reasonable suspicion or evidence. The judge also ruled that the freezing of Rosli's bank and unit trust accounts and the imposition of travel restrictions on him were unlawful.

The High Court criticized the Police and government actions against lawyer Rosli Dahlan as "a classic example of an enforcement agency’s conduct to act first and investigate later", stating that these agencies acted unlawfully and in bad faith in Rosli's arrest and detention in 2023 due to investigations linked to i-Serve Technology & Vacation Sdn Bhd and MYAirline.

Justice Aliza Sulaiman also ruled that the freezing of Rosli's bank and unit trust accounts and the imposition of travel restrictions on him were unlawful





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Lawyer Rosli Dahlan High Court Allegations Of Misuse Of Power Government Actions Against Lawyer Rosli Dahlan Police Actions Against Lawyer Rosli Dahlan Enforcement Agency Conduct Investigation Involved With I-Serve Technology

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