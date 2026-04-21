High Court Commutes Sentence for Couple in Cemetery Indecency Case

The George Town High Court has commuted a 12-month prison sentence for a couple convicted of public indecency, ordering their immediate release after time served.

In a significant legal development at the George Town High Court , Judge Rofiah Mohamad presided over a criminal review application that resulted in the immediate release of a couple previously sentenced for public indecency. The pair had originally been handed a 12-month custodial sentence by a Magistrate Court on March 26, following their guilty plea for committing an indecent act at a Chinese cemetery located in Batu Gantung.

The incident, which occurred on the morning of March 22, led to charges under Section 377D of the Penal Code, read in conjunction with Section 34. While the High Court maintained the conviction, it exercised its judicial discretion to commute the prison term to the time already served, effectively allowing the couple to walk free as of Tuesday, April 21. During the proceedings, defense counsel Datuk Naran Singh argued vehemently that the initial 12-month incarceration was disproportionately harsh given the circumstances of the case. While acknowledging the legal validity of the conviction, the defense sought a more lenient sentencing outcome, suggesting that the original duration failed to account for the nature of the offense and the defendants' contrition. The prosecution, represented by Deputy Public Prosecutor Muna Mohamed Jaafar, indicated that they did not oppose the application. This lack of objection paved the way for Judge Rofiah to finalize the decision, noting that the resolution aligned with the mutual representations submitted by both legal teams. The judicial process underscored the balance between upholding public moral standards and ensuring that sentencing remains proportionate to the offense committed. This decision serves as a pertinent reminder of the appellate functions within the Malaysian judicial system, where High Courts possess the authority to review sentences handed down by lower courts to ensure equity and legal consistency. By commuting the sentence, the court acknowledged the period of remand served by the couple since their initial arrest on March 23, effectively closing this chapter of their legal proceedings. As the legal community reflects on this outcome, it remains clear that while statutory penalties provide a framework for punishment, the application of such laws remains subject to rigorous review. The court's decision concludes the immediate controversy surrounding the incident, allowing for the restoration of the defendants liberty while affirming that the underlying conviction for their actions remains on their record, thereby balancing mercy with the accountability mandated by the Penal Code





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Malaysian Judiciary High Court Criminal Law Sentencing Review Public Indecency

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