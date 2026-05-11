High Court awards RM2.5 million against 10 doctors in brain-damaged girl's case

In a medical negligence case, a nine-year-old girl was awarded RM2.5 million in damages in Alor Setar High Court after the government admitted liability. The court ordered the compensation to be placed in a trust jointly managed by the girl's parents, with strict accounting required for all expenses.

The Alor Setar High Court ordered the compensation to be placed in a trust jointly managed by the girl's parents , with strict accounting required for all expenses.

In a medical negligence case filed in 2022, a nine-year-old girl was awarded RM2.5 million in damages after the government admitted liability. The suit was against 10 doctors, a nurse, Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, and the government for being vicariously liable. The court held that the girl's condition was permanent and irreversible, and she would remain dependent on others for all aspects of daily living, with some improvement possible with proper care and therapy.

The total award of RM2,548,850.12 included future damages of RM1,389,414, special damages of RM314,686.12, general damages of RM400,000, future general damages of RM200,000, costs of RM150,000, and expenses of RM36,159.72. Both parties have appealed on quantum





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Alor Setar High Court Damages Brain-Damaged Girl Medical Negligence Suit Sungai Besi District Health Office Vicariously Liable Government Girl's Parents Trust Strict Accounting Improvements Proper Care Therapy

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