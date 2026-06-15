Hidden Gem in Petaling Jaya: Peppery Pork Offal Soup and Braised Delights at Restoran Sin Hoy Kee

A decade-old stall in Restoran Sin Hoy Kee serves mellow white pepper pork offal soup, tender braised yam pork belly, and classic vinegar pork trotters, offering a comforting small-town dining experience.

Tucked away in the busy Restoran Sin Hoy Kee in Petaling Jaya is a stall that has been serving up bowls of comforting Pork Offal Soup for the past decade.

Located at the back of the coffee shop, this humble stall attracts diners with its peppery soup and array of classic Chinese dishes. The star of the show is the Pork Offal Soup, priced at RM8.50, which is lightly flavoured with white pepper. Unlike some versions that can be overwhelmingly fiery, this one is mellow, with the pepper humming away in the background without choking you up.

The soup strengthens as it stays on the stove, making it ideal for lunch rather than breakfast. Each bowl comes with thick cuts of pork belly, cooked to a softness that makes them easy to eat. Diners typically pair the soup with white rice, but yam rice is also available.

The Yam Rice here is not loaded with yam pieces; instead, each grain is infused with the distinct aroma of dried prawns, giving it a flavour that is mild yet satisfying. It is easy to finish a bowl without realising it. The stall is easy to miss, but those who seek it out are rewarded with a meal that feels both nostalgic and comforting.

The atmosphere of the coffee shop adds to the experience, with the hustle and bustle of the market nearby ensuring that ingredients are always fresh. The owner, with ten years of experience, knows how to balance the flavours perfectly. The soup is not the only draw, however. The stall also offers an all-time favourite: Braised Yam Pork Belly or Wu Tau Kaw Yoke, priced at RM15.

Each slice of pork belly is sandwiched between soft yam pieces that crumble with just a prod of chopsticks. The yam is tender, and the pork belly is melt-in-your-mouth, with a savoury sauce that is not too salty. It is the kind of dish where you want to scrape up every bit of sauce. Another dish worth trying is the Braised Pork Belly with Mustard Greens, also RM15.

This version features tender pork belly and mustard greens that are not overly salty. It is well-cooked and satisfying, so much so that one diner decided to take it away to hide in the freezer for a quick meal later. The Vinegar Pork Trotters, at RM11, is a classic dish that many renditions exist for.

This version nails the luscious pork trotter part, though the sauce is neither too sharp nor too sweet, settling at a mid-level that might please a wide range of diners. The trotters are cooked to a tender, almost gelatinous texture, making them a delight to eat. The stall offers plenty of brown food options, including the Yam Rice, Braised Pork Belly with Mustard Greens, and the decent Vinegar Pork Trotters.

Each dish is prepared with care, using fresh ingredients from the nearby market. The coffee shop itself is busy, but the stall at the back provides a quiet corner for those looking to enjoy a hearty meal. The owner takes pride in the food, ensuring that every bowl of soup and every plate of braised meat meets the standards that have kept customers coming back for a decade.

For those who appreciate traditional flavours and a small-town vibe, this stall in Restoran Sin Hoy Kee is a hidden gem worth discovering. Whether it is the peppery pork offal soup or the braised pork belly, each dish tells a story of dedication and skill. The restaurant is located in Petaling Jaya, and despite its unassuming exterior, it offers some of the best comfort food in the area.

Diners can enjoy an additional free RM10 when signing up with code VERSAMM10 with a minimum cash-in of RM100, but terms and conditions apply. The experience of eating here is about more than just the food; it is about the atmosphere and the sense of community. The market nearby ensures that ingredients are always fresh, and the stall owner's expertise ensures that each dish is perfectly executed.

From the mellow white pepper soup to the rich braised meats, every bite is a reminder of why simple, well-made food never goes out of style. So, next time you are in Petaling Jaya, make your way to Restoran Sin Hoy Kee and look for the stall at the back. It might be tucked away, but it is definitely worth the search.

The Pork Offal Soup alone is reason enough to visit, but the other dishes ensure that you leave with a full stomach and a happy heart. The yam rice, with its subtle dried prawn flavour, is the perfect companion to the soup, while the braised pork belly dishes are so good they might disappear before you get home. The vinegar pork trotters, while not the most adventurous version, still deliver on texture and comfort.

It is a meal that feels like a hug from the inside, and one that you will want to repeat again and again





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Pork Offal Soup Braised Pork Belly Yam Rice Petaling Jaya Chinese Comfort Food

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