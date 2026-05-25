HERE'S WHAT'S HAPPENING THIS LONG HOLIDAY WEEKEND! FAMILY FUN Reconnect with your roots, build your first chair, exhibit your creativity, and make unforgettable memories with your family this long holiday weekend

It's time to reconnect with Malaysian roots and have a fun-filled long holiday weekend . For families, there are arts and crafts workshops , social events, and activities that encourage creativity and bonding.

An Art Think is hosting a workshop where families can build their own first chairs out of cardboards, while an exhibition titled Untitled invites viewers to engage in a personal dialogue with the artworks. Spatially, the Raya day out at Central Market, the Open Mic Night at Swee Lee Flagship Lot 10, and the Nijigen Expo at MITEC KL are great places to catch up with friends and make memories





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Malaysia Events Family Activities Long Holiday Weekend Arts And Crafts Workshops Attendance Exhibitions Raya Family Fun Open Mic Night Nijigen Expo

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