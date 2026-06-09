Helping Child Victims Through Court With Compassion: Malaysia’s Victim Liaison Officers

Malaysian Judiciary's Victim Liaison Officers (VLOs) provide crucial support to child victims and witnesses in court, guiding them through legal proceedings with empathy and practical assistance. Part of the Children's Mobile Court initiative, these volunteers help children testify safely and understand the process, reducing trauma and ensuring access to justice.

In the halls of justice, where the weight of legal proceedings can be overwhelming even for adults, child victims and witnesses face an especially daunting journey.

To address this, the Malaysian Judiciary has established a specialized support system through Victim Liaison Officers (VLOs), who serve as compassionate guides for children navigating the court system. These officers are appointed under the Chief Justice’s Practice Direction No. 1 of 2025, which governs the Operations of the Mobile Court for Children.

The VLOs are not just officials; they are volunteers who dedicate their time to ensuring that children feel safe and supported during one of the most challenging periods of their lives. The role of a VLO is multifaceted. They are typically assigned to cases involving sexual offences against children, and they remain involved from the moment the child is picked up by the specially equipped Vehicle for Meaningful Redress (VMR) until the conclusion of the trial.

On trial days, VLOs arrive at least 30 minutes before the VMR departs for the child’s home. They then proceed to the Victims’ Nexus to Justice (VNEJ), a mobile child witness room, where they accompany the child throughout the proceedings.

Their responsibilities include keeping the child and their next of kin informed about the court process, ensuring the child is calm enough to provide clear testimony via video conference, and explaining court documents to the child so they fully understand the content being presented. Currently, there are 42 active VLOs nationwide, comprising 36 women and 6 men, serving in courts across all states.

According to Mohammed Mokhzani Mokhtar, Registrar of the Subordinate Courts of Malaya, the VLO initiative reflects the Judiciary’s commitment to making justice meaningful for vulnerable children. He emphasized that volunteers are the backbone of the program, bringing empathy and patience to a system that can otherwise feel cold and intimidating. One VLO, G Ishwary of the Shah Alam Court Complex, shared her approach of introducing herself as “kakak” or “auntie” to create a sense of familiarity.

She removes her blazer to appear less formal and uses anatomical dolls and toys to help children relax. Ishwary recounted a case that profoundly affected her: a 15-year-old victim of repeated rape by her stepfather. On the second day of testimony, the child hesitated to describe the details, and the hearing had to be postponed. Ishwary felt deeply for the girl, who was only 12 when the abuse began.

The Children’s Mobile Court initiative, launched in May, aims to reduce trauma for child victims by bringing the court proceedings to a more comfortable environment. The VMR and VNEJ are key components, allowing children to testify away from the formal courtroom setting. VLOs play a crucial role in bridging the gap between the child’s emotional state and the legal process, ensuring that their voices are heard without causing additional distress.

The program represents a significant step forward in child protection within the Malaysian judicial system, emphasizing care and compassion alongside the pursuit of justice





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Victim Liaison Officers Child Victims Children's Mobile Court Malaysia Judiciary Child Witness Support

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