Helios Solar AG to List on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

German-based renewable energy company Helios Solar AG is planning to list on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's General Standard segment to accelerate its global development agenda and strengthen its position in the international solar energy industry.

PETALING JAYA: German-based renewable energy company Helios Solar AG has announced plans to list on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange 's General Standard segment to accelerate its global development agenda and strengthen its position in the international solar energy industry.

The company's CEO, Datuk Ong Thuan Ming, said the move is expected to provide wider access to the European capital market, as well as increase the company's financial capabilities to fund various solar energy projects in major global markets. Under the listing plan, Helios Solar AG will offer up to 7.6 million shares at a price of EUR4.00 per share.

The subscription period is scheduled to run from June 22 to July 6, 2026, while the company's first trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to begin on July 28. The listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange not only enhances the company's global credibility but also provides a stronger platform to accelerate growth and expand innovative solar energy solutions to more markets, Ong Thuan Ming said.

Furthermore, he stated that the IPO is a significant milestone in the company's growth, which will also serve as a catalyst for international expansion. In addition, Ong Thuan Ming said that through the offering, the company expects to generate a net profit of around EUR26.9 million if all the offered shares are subscribed.

The majority of the funds, around 58.8%, will be allocated to expand operations in Malaysia, including strengthening strategic partnerships with Public Islamic Bank Berhad and Boost Bank Berhad, as well as establishing a Training and Innovation Center to support the development of green energy talent and technology. Meanwhile, 32.5% of the funds will be used to develop operations in Germany and the European market, including the development of two major solar energy projects in Bulgaria.

The remaining funds will be allocated to strengthen the company's presence in Cambodia and Singapore. At the same time, the rapid development of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and data center development has also increased the need for stable, sustainable, and competitive electricity supplies. According to the company, photovoltaic technology has emerged as one of the most competitive sources of energy in terms of cost and ease of development, making it a key component in the global energy transformation.

Headquartered in Munich, Helios Solar AG is the parent company of the Helios Group, which is involved in the development, financing, and implementation of solar energy projects for commercial, industrial, residential, and utility-scale solar farms. After the merger of Helios Photovoltaic Sdn Bhd from Malaysia into Helios Solar AG in the spring of 2026, the group now has a stronger operational structure to support its long-term growth strategy and expand its influence in the global renewable energy market





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Helios Solar AG Frankfurt Stock Exchange Renewable Energy Solar Energy Global Development European Capital Market Financial Capabilities Solar Energy Projects Major Global Markets Net Profit Training And Innovation Center Green Energy Talent Technology Artificial Intelligence Cloud Computing Data Center Development Stable Electricity Supplies Sustainable Electricity Competitive Electricity Photovoltaic Technology Global Energy Transformation

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