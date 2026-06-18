Heineken® House: A New Music Experience with Axwell and Shared Passions

Heineken® House is a two-room takeover event featuring globally renowned Swedish DJ and producer Axwell, as well as regional and local acts. The event encourages fans to connect through shared passions and experiences, with a simple social gesture and immersive club takeovers. The Heineken® House Sessions provide a social warm-up ahead of the finale.

Heineken®’s biggest music event of the year, Heineken® House , returns this August with a bold new experience. The event features globally renowned Swedish DJ and producer Axwell in the Star Arena main room, alongside regional and local acts.

The Star Club, a second space, has a 360-degree center-stage setup for an intimate performance. The event brings Heineken®’s global ‘Fans Have More Friends’ platform to life through a music-led experience, encouraging fans to meet new people, discover common interests, and connect through the music they love. Just Say Hei, a simple social gesture, is introduced to help fans connect naturally through shared passions.

The Heineken® House Sessions, a series of immersive club takeovers, provide a social warm-up ahead of the finale. The event takes place on 15th August at the XOX Arena, The Arch Galeries, Kuala Lumpur. Fans can purchase a ‘Heineken® Music Pack’ to gain entry. The event is open to non-Muslims aged 21 and above





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Heineken® House Axwell Star Arena Star Club Shared Passions Fans Have More Friends Just Say Hei Heineken® Music Pack XOX Arena The Arch Galeries Kuala Lumpur Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Shared Interests Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms Real-World Connections Music-Led Experience Social Gesture Social Warm-Up Shared Passions Shared Interests Shared Fandoms

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