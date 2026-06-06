Hegseth Links D-Day Sacrifice to Current European Defence and Migration Challenges

At a ceremony marking the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth urged Europe to counter what he termed an 'invasion' of its coastline by migration and to do more for its own defence. His comments echoed the Trump administration's stance, while French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu later called for European autonomy in facing modern threats.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth used the 82nd anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy to deliver a pointed critique of European defence commitments and migration policies.

Speaking at the American military cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, Hegseth drew a parallel between the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe and what he described as an "invasion" of European shores by migrants. His address, given before rows of white crosses marking the graves of American soldiers, argued that contemporary challenges require the same level of collective sacrifice demonstrated by the World War II generation.

Hegseth's remarks aligned with the Trump administration's broader narrative framing migration as a civilisational threat, echoing similar comments made by Vice President JD Vance earlier in the week. The defence secretary explicitly linked historical Allied unity to present-day security needs, stating that "real allies do real things" rather than issuing "empty slogans" or "lavish summits.

" Hegseth's speech also served as a platform to urge European nations to increase their own defence spending and capabilities. He emphasised that while America would continue to lead, its allies must be prepared to stand "shoulder-to-shoulder" in times of crisis. This call reflects ongoing tensions within NATO, with the Trump administration having previously floated the idea of withdrawing from the alliance and criticising European countries for not contributing enough to collective security.

The message of "peace through strength" was underscored by a reference to readiness and shared military capabilities, though Hegseth did not specifically mention current conflicts such as the US-Israeli war against Iran. His absence from the main international ceremony later that afternoon was notable, as was the pointed nature of his critique.

In contrast, French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, speaking at the official ceremony attended by veterans and officials from the United States and Britain, focused on the historical sacrifice of the D-Day troops. He honoured the "3,000 men barely 20 years old" who perished on June 6, 1944, and praised the resilience of allied nations.

However, Lecornu also addressed contemporary security concerns, describing the need for European "autonomy" and the "capacity to defend ourselves" as the "challenge of our generation.

" This represents a subtle but significant divergence from Hegseth's earlier remarks, framing European defence as a matter of self-reliance rather than simply a contribution to a US-led alliance. The D-Day anniversary thus became a stage for competing visions of transatlantic partnership: one centred on renewed burden-sharing under US leadership, the other on developing an independent European defence posture amidst perceived global threats





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