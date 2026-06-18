Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Threaten to Ruin Sweden's World Cup Celebration

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to hit Sweden on Saturday, threatening to ruin the country's World Cup celebration. The national team is set to play against the Netherlands, but the weather warning issued by the state weather agency, SMHI, may force fans to stay indoors.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms threaten to trigger a washout for soccer fans across Sweden on Saturday, as weather warnings loom for the millions planning to gather outdoors to watch their team's World Cup clash.

The national team are scheduled to kick off against the Netherlands early in the evening with public excitement already at fever pitch following Sweden's roaring 5-1 opening win against Tunisia. However, a warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms issued by the state weather agency, SMHI, threatens to bring a chaotic, noisy halt to open-air celebrations across southern Sweden just as fans prepare for the match.

I think this could affect the ability for many people to watch the match outside, Lasse Rydqvist, a meteorologist at weather service Klart, told Swedish media. The determination of fans to stick to their outdoor plans has forced cities into careful contingency planning. At Stockholm Olympic Stadium, where thousands plan to gather before a giant screen, municipal authorities have made it clear they will step in.

We are keeping a close eye on the weather forecast and will make an assessment on-site, said Emilia Geijer, a spokesperson for the Stockholm city executive office. In the event of danger from lightning, the necessary measures will be taken. We will not risk people's lives and health.

Ultimately, whether under open skies or huddled inside away from the lightning, Swedes look set to embrace a very wet, very noisy, and uniquely memorable kick-off, with Sweden set to end their Group F stage matches against Japan on June 26





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