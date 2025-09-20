Healthy Living Mall Initiative Launched as Part of National Healthy Malaysia Sejahtera Month 2025

The Ministry of Health Malaysia (KKM) introduces the 'Healthy Living Mall' initiative and promotes healthy lifestyle choices during the National Healthy Malaysia Sejahtera Month (BMSS) 2025, emphasizing physical activity, healthy eating, and community involvement.

SHAH ALAM: In conjunction with the National Healthy Malaysia Sejahtera Month (BMSS) 2025, the Ministry of Health Malaysia (KKM) today unveiled a new initiative called ‘ Healthy Living Mall ’, a shopping center friendly to the cultivation of a healthy lifestyle .

According to the Minister of Health, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, this initiative emphasizes the cultivation of a healthy lifestyle, such as staying active, being smoke and vape-free, eating healthy and safe food, and recycling in collaboration with MyCHAMPION volunteers. Furthermore, the KKM also continues promotions such as ‘healthy hour’ sales for healthy goods, messages promoting a healthy lifestyle, and the arrangement of vegetables and fruits at supermarket entrances. The National BMSS 2025 celebration is not just an annual event; instead, it serves as a continuous reminder of the importance of a healthy lifestyle throughout the year. This September is not just a single month of focus, but it is elevated as a reminder to be continued in other months,” he said after officiating the National BMSS 2025 celebration at AEON Mall AU2, Setiawangsa, Kuala Lumpur, today.\A total of 28 AEON Malls nationwide are also involved in the Mall Walking Challenge to encourage AEON Mall visitors to be active in achieving 10,000 steps and simultaneously create a record in The Malaysia Book of Records, Most Steps Accumulated In a Shopping Centre Walking Campaign. This provides an opportunity for the public to stay active while shopping with their families. He added that the level of health awareness among Malaysians is a major challenge facing the country as it remains low. Dzulkefly further explained that around one-third of Malaysians are at a low level in health literacy while only about 25 percent can be considered excellent. The scores of Malaysians show that 39 percent are at a low level, 29 percent are at a moderate level, and only 32 percent are at a high level. “These figures are very worrying because they determine the level of health and well-being of the country,” he said.\He stated that BMSS should be a joint effort involving all parties in achieving good health levels, starting with being a platform that unites the entire community. He said it is not just the ministry or the government alone, but a joint effort of all citizens to cultivate a healthy lifestyle, including the commercial sector. “This encompasses balanced nutrition, an active lifestyle, avoiding a sedentary lifestyle, and utilizing spaces such as supermarkets to strengthen family relationships while staying healthy,” he said. He also urged that activities to prevent sedentary behavior such as X-Break, which is a simple exercise and stretching, be practiced anywhere, including in offices, schools, and homes. The Healthy Living Mall initiative, coupled with the Mall Walking Challenge and other promotional activities, represents a multifaceted approach to promoting public health. By integrating healthy practices into everyday environments like shopping malls, the government aims to make healthy choices more accessible and appealing to the population. This comprehensive strategy addresses various aspects of a healthy lifestyle, from physical activity and balanced nutrition to the avoidance of harmful habits, contributing to the overall well-being of Malaysians. This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to proactively address public health challenges and cultivate a culture of health consciousness across the nation. The involvement of commercial entities and community volunteers underscores the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving meaningful and sustainable health outcomes for all citizens





