HDC Appoints Prof. Dr. Mohd Afandi Salleh as New Chairman

HDC, an agency under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), has announced the appointment of Prof. Dr. Mohd Afandi Salleh as the new Chairman with immediate effect. The appointment is a strategic move to strengthen the leadership of the agency in the pursuit of expanding Malaysia's global halal industry position.

HDC , an agency under MITI, announces the appointment of Prof. Dr. Mohd Afandi Salleh as the new Chairman with immediate effect. The appointment is a strategic move to strengthen the leadership of the agency in the pursuit of expanding Malaysia's global halal industry position.

As the main agency responsible for developing a cohesive halal ecosystem under MITI's mandate, HDC also serves as the secretariat for the Halal Industry Development Council Malaysia. As Chairman, Prof. Dr. Mohd Afandi will be responsible for strengthening international cooperation, enhancing the foundation of leadership, and expanding the network of global halal economic diplomacy.

Prof. Dr. Mohd Afandi currently holds the position of Professor in International Relations at Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA), Terengganu, and has extensive experience in both academic and university administration. Prior to this, he served as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Student and Alumni Affairs at the same university, actively participating in the development of higher education policies and international networks.

Internationally, he has a particular expertise in international law, humanitarian issues, and global relations, having been involved in the UPR process under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). He is also an active member of various academic networks, such as the ASEAN University Network and global humanitarian missions, including his participation in the Freedom Flotilla to Gaza in the past.

Academically, he holds a PhD in International Relations from Durham University, a Master of Laws in International Law from Lancaster University, and a Bachelor of Laws from the International Islamic University Malaysia (UIAM). Consequently, HDC expresses confidence that his leadership experience, international network, and expertise will significantly contribute to the further development of the halal industry in Malaysia.

This move is expected to accelerate Malaysia's progress in establishing itself as a global hub for halal trade, investment, and innovation, while also enhancing strategic cooperation with global industry players





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HDC Prof. Dr. Mohd Afandi Salleh New Chairman Global Halal Industry Position International Cooperation Leadership Diplomatic Network Academic Networks International Law Humanitarian Issues Global Relations ASEAN University Network Freedom Flotilla To Gaza

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Halal Development Corporation appoints Md Afandi as chairman to boost Malaysia's international position in the halal economyHDC, an agency under MITI, has appointed Prof Dr Mohd Afandi Salleh as its chairman, effective immediately. He brings extensive experience in international relations, governance, and academia to enhance international collaboration, policy leadership, and thought leadership across the global halal ecosystem.

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