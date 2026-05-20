HCM City Enters World's Top 100 Startup Ecosystems List for the First Time

HCM City has climbed 12 places from 2025 to rank 98th globally, reflecting its capacity to nurture startups capable of scaling up and expanding into broader markets. Fintech remains the city's strongest area, ranking third in Southeast Asia and 60th globally. The achievement also means the city has fulfilled its goal of joining the global Top 100 four years ahead of its 2030 roadmap.

A pedestrian bridge over Saigon River, HCM City, connecting the city's existing financial center and the Thu Thiem urban area. — VNA/VNS HO CHI MINH CITY: HCM City has entered the list of the world's Top 100 startup ecosystems for the first time, according to the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2026 released by StartupBlink.

The southern economic hub climbs 12 places from 2025 to rank 98th globally, marking its highest position ever in StartupBlink's rankings, the municipal Department of Science and Technology announced on Tuesday (May 19). The achievement also means the city has fulfilled its goal of joining the global Top 100 startup ecosystems four years ahead of its 2030 roadmap. In South-East Asia, HCM City ranks fifth overall in startup ecosystem performance and second in ecosystem maturity.

By sector, fintech remains the city's strongest area, ranking third in Southeast Asia and 60th globally. Blockchain ranked fifth in Southeast Asia and 70th worldwide. According to StartupBlink, HCM City is among South-East Asia's leading ecosystems in terms of maturity, reflecting its capacity to nurture startups capable of scaling up and expanding into broader markets.

The organisation also described the city as one of the region's most dynamic startup hubs, supported by increasingly active participation from startups, investors, universities, technology firms and innovation support organisations. In recent years, the city has continuously introduced policies and programmes to support startups and innovation, promoted open innovation models, strengthened investment connectivity and expanded international cooperation. This year's ranking reflects growing international recognition of the city's efforts to improve the startup environment, foster innovation and enhance global linkages.

It also provides an important source of reference for policymakers, support organisations, investors and experts seeking an objective assessment of the city's position within regional and global startup landscapes. Lam Dinh Thang, director of the municipal Department of Science and Technology, said the achievement comes as a result of persistent efforts and close coordination among stakeholders across the ecosystem, including startups, investors, universities, research institutes, support organisations and state management agencies.

He said HCM City's inclusion in the global Top 100 will not only enhance its international profile and visibility, but also create more favourable conditions for attracting investment, experts and innovation partnerships in the coming years. Identifying science - technology, innovation and digital transformation as key drivers for fast and sustainable development, the city will continue improving conditions for technology enterprises and innovative startups to thrive, contributing to its double-digit economic growth target and stronger competitiveness in the new development phase.

It also plans to further promote policy sandbox models, expand open innovation initiatives and support startups in entering regional and international markets, Thang added. StartupBlink's annual index is considered one of the world's leading benchmarking systems for startup ecosystems, evaluating more than 1,500 cities and 100 countries based on activity scale, ecosystem quality and innovation-supporting business environments.

— Vietnam News/ANNSingapore urges financial firms to use AI to create better jobsHelp wanted: Australian conservation group seeks new koala rescue dog to replace Bea





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