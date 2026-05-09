Hawksbill turtle found entangled in fishing net, washed ashore in Malaysia

The carcass of a critically endangered hawksbill turtle was discovered washed ashore along Pengkalan Balak beach in Masjid Tanah, Malaysia. A public member found it entangled in a fishing net.

The carcass of a hawksbill turtle was found washed ashore along Pengkalan Balak beach in Masjid Tanah, Malaysia, by members of the public on May 8.

The turtle, estimated to be between 10 and 15 years old based on its carapace measurements of 80cm in length and 72cm in width, was believed to have died after becoming entangled in a fishing net. Part of the carapace was also detached. The burial process was completed on May 9 to prevent pollution and maintain beach cleanliness.

The hawksbill turtle is a critically endangered marine species classified as such by the International Union for Conservation of Nature due to increasing extinction threats, primarily from the illegal trade of its shell for decorative items





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Hawksbill Turtle Pengkalan Balak Beach Entanglement In Fishing Net Increasing Extinction Threats Illegal Trade Of Shell Critical Endangered Species

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