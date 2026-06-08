Hawa Rizwana Embraces Role as Estika Medispa Brand Ambassador, Citing Trust and Quality

Popular TV host and emcee Hawa Rizwana explains her decision to become the face of Estika Medispa, a leading Malaysian beauty medi-spa chain, emphasizing the importance of credibility and product effectiveness. The partnership has already boosted brand awareness and sales.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Popular television host and emcee Hawa Rizwana has officially been appointed as the brand ambassador for Estika Medispa , a leading Malaysia n beauty medi-spa chain.

In a recent interview, Hawa admitted that she was initially hesitant to accept the offer due to her hectic schedule and the responsibility that comes with endorsing a product. However, after thorough research into Estika Medispa's commitment to quality and customer trust, she felt confident that this was a brand she could represent with pride.

'When I learned more about Estika Medispa, their dedication to excellence and their focus on customer satisfaction, I knew this was a partnership I could believe in,' she stated. Estika Medispa, which currently operates 37 branches across Peninsular Malaysia, has experienced a significant increase in sales and brand awareness since announcing Hawa as their official ambassador. According to the management team, this strategic move was the result of careful analysis of the competitive landscape of Malaysia's beauty industry.

They recognized that while service quality is essential, building public trust requires active and systematic effort. In a market that is becoming increasingly saturated, Estika Medispa aimed to differentiate itself by aligning with a personality whose values mirror their own. Dr. Mohd Hanafi Abdull Habir, Chief Operating Officer of Estika Medispa, explained that Hawa was chosen not only for her popularity but also for the credibility she brings.

'She is a well-known face not because of controversy, but because of trust. This collaboration has brought Estika Medispa to a wider audience. Today, more Malaysians know us, and more importantly, they trust us. That is exactly what we were looking for,' he commented.

The partnership is expected to further strengthen Estika Medispa's position in the beauty industry, as they continue to expand their services and reach more customers across the country. Hawa's involvement will include various promotional activities and campaigns to highlight the brand's core values of quality and customer-centric care. The beauty medi-spa sector in Malaysia has seen rapid growth in recent years, with increasing demand for non-invasive aesthetic treatments.

Estika Medispa aims to leverage Hawa's influence to connect with a broader demographic, particularly working professionals and individuals seeking trusted beauty solutions. By combining modern technology with traditional hospitality, the chain hopes to set new standards in the industry. Hawa expressed her excitement about the partnership, saying she looks forward to sharing her positive experiences with the brand and helping others achieve their beauty goals in a safe and reliable environment.

As Estika Medispa continues to innovate and expand, the appointment of Hawa Rizwana marks a new chapter in their branding strategy. The company believes that authentic endorsements from respected public figures can significantly enhance consumer confidence. With Hawa on board, Estika Medispa is poised to solidify its reputation as a trusted name in Malaysia's beauty industry, offering high-quality services backed by a team of experienced professionals.

The partnership is expected to yield long-term benefits for both the brand and the ambassador, as they work together to promote a culture of trust and excellence in beauty and wellness





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Brand Ambassador Estika Medispa Beauty Industry Hawa Rizwana Malaysia

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