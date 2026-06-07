Hassan calls Belgium opener toughest test after Egypt's Brazil friendly loss

Egypt's coach Hossam Hassan says the World Cup group match against Belgium will be extremely difficult after his team lost 2-1 to Brazil in their final warm‑up friendly. Mohamed Salah played the second half, indicating fitness for the tournament.

Egypt ian national team coach Hossam Hassan reflected on his side's 2-1 loss to Brazil in a World Cup warm‑up friendly and turned his focus to the upcoming World Cup group stage.

The match, played in Cleveland, Ohio, saw Brazil take an early lead through Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes before Lyon's Endrick doubled the advantage in the second half with an assist from Barcelona's Raphinha. Egypt's lone goal came from Zico, while captain Mohamed Salah featured in the second half, appearing sharp after completing a rehabilitation programme with Liverpool and the national team.

Hassan, who played in the 1990 World Cup, expressed disappointment at the defeat but praised his players' effort against a formidable opponent. He then highlighted the challenge awaiting his side in Group G, describing the opening game against Belgium on June 15 as the most difficult of the tournament. The seven‑time African champions will also face New Zealand and Iran in a balanced group that demands maximum concentration. Egypt's participation marks their fourth appearance at the World Cup





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