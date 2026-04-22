Hasnul Taqiyuddin Crowned National Quran Recitation Champion

Hasnul Taqiyuddin Sazali from Perak emerged victorious in the Qari category at the National Quran Recitation and Memorization Council (MTHQK) 2026, showcasing exceptional talent and devotion to the Quran. A student at USIM, she expresses gratitude and aims for international success.

Hasnul Taqiyuddin Sazali has been crowned champion in the Qari category ( Quran Recitation ) at the National Quran Recitation and Memorization Council ( MTHQK ) 1447H/2026M, held recently at Dewan Arena, Gong Badak Indoor Stadium, Terengganu.

Representing Perak, Hasnul is also a third-year student majoring in Quran and Sunnah at the University of Science Islam Malaysia (USIM), achieving personal success while simultaneously elevating the reputation of her university. Expressing profound gratitude, Hasnul stated, 'First and foremost, I offer boundless thanks to Almighty Allah. This victory feels unexpected given the intense competition. This marks my first appearance on the national stage, and I consider it a blessing from Allah.

God willing, I will strive to perform my best on the international platform.

' She shared that her affection for the Quran began in childhood, inspired by her father’s nightly recitation of Surah al-Mulk. Unconsciously, she began memorizing portions of the Quran gradually, without any external pressure. During her fourth grade, Hasnul received encouragement from her parents to participate in Quran recitation competitions at the school level, which ultimately paved the way for her significant achievements. This early support was crucial in nurturing her talent and fostering her dedication to the Quran.

The journey from school-level competitions to the national stage demonstrates her consistent effort and unwavering commitment. Her success is not merely a personal triumph but a testament to the power of familial support and the beauty of the Quranic tradition. The competition itself was a showcase of remarkable talent from across the nation, highlighting the dedication and piety of many aspiring Quranic scholars and reciters.

The atmosphere at Dewan Arena was charged with reverence and anticipation as participants presented their recitations, judged on accuracy, pronunciation, and emotional resonance. Hasnul’s performance stood out, captivating the judges and audience alike with its clarity, beauty, and heartfelt devotion. Beyond her recitation skills, Hasnul embodies the values of humility and gratitude. Her acknowledgement of Allah’s blessings and her recognition of the challenging competition underscore her grounded personality.

She views her victory not as an entitlement but as a responsibility to represent her community and university with dignity and excellence. Her aspiration to excel on the international stage reflects her ambition and her desire to share the beauty of the Quran with a wider audience. The story of Hasnul Taqiyuddin Sazali is an inspiring example for young Muslims, demonstrating that dedication, perseverance, and a strong connection to faith can lead to remarkable achievements.

It also highlights the importance of parental support in nurturing religious education and fostering a love for the Quran. The MTHQK serves as a vital platform for promoting Quranic literacy and encouraging the preservation of Islamic heritage. The event not only showcases the talents of individual reciters and memorizers but also strengthens the bonds within the Muslim community and reinforces the importance of the Quran in daily life.

The organizers of MTHQK deserve commendation for their commitment to fostering a vibrant Quranic culture in Malaysia. The competition’s success is a testament to the enduring appeal of the Quran and its ability to inspire and uplift individuals and communities.

Furthermore, the event provides a valuable opportunity for participants to learn from one another and to refine their skills under the guidance of experienced judges and mentors. The impact of MTHQK extends beyond the immediate competition, as it encourages individuals to deepen their understanding of the Quran and to incorporate its teachings into their lives.

Hasnul’s victory is a source of pride not only for Perak and USIM but for the entire nation, demonstrating the potential of Malaysian youth to excel in Islamic scholarship and cultural pursuits





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