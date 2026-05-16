Harvey Weinstein trial ends in mistrial as jurors fail to reach a verdict on sexual assault charges against actor Jessica Mann

A US judge declared a mistrial in the trial of Harvey Weinstein after jurors failed to reach a consensus on the sexual assault charges against actor Jessica Mann. Weinstein is already in prison for other sex offenses, so he will remain behind bars despite the mistrial. Mann, who faced Weinstein multiple times, described a pattern of abuse during the trial.

A US judge declared a mistrial in the trial of disgraced cinema mogul Harvey Weinstein due to jurors failing to reach a verdict on allegations of sexually assaulting actor Jessica Mann .

The Oscar-winning Weinstein, already serving a 16-year prison term in a California case for rape, remains in jail despite the end of this case. Weinstein is appealing his conviction. During the trial, Mann testified to a pattern of abuse, with Weinstein showering her with compliments while coercing her into sexual activities





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