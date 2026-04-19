Harumanis Mango Scam Nets Syndicate Over RM25,000 Through QR Code Fraud

A trader lost over RM25,000 in a sophisticated online scam involving a Harumanis mango sale orchestrated by a syndicate that utilized QR code technology to defraud the victim. The incident highlights the increasing prevalence of digital payment fraud and the need for consumer vigilance.

A Kuala Terengganu trader has fallen victim to an elaborate online scam , losing a substantial RM25,280 after being deceived by a syndicate promoting the sale of coveted Harumanis mangoes. The fraud was executed through the malicious use of a quick response (QR) code, a technology designed for convenience but exploited for illicit gains. The 53-year-old victim, whose identity has been withheld, formally reported the incident to the Kuala Terengganu District Police on Saturday evening, April 18th. His distress stemmed from the discovery of unauthorized withdrawals from his bank account, prompting him to contact the authorities.

The fraudulent operation began earlier that day, around 4 pm, when the victim, then in Marang, encountered an advertisement for Harumanis mangoes on the social media giant Facebook. Enticed by the offer, he proceeded to contact the purported seller, initiating a chain of events that would lead to his financial loss. In a common tactic employed by cybercriminals, the suspect subsequently dispatched a payment link via the popular messaging application WhatsApp. This link contained a QR code, ostensibly for facilitating the mango purchase. However, upon scanning the code, the victim's mobile phone experienced a significant and concerning malfunction, becoming unresponsive for approximately 20 minutes. This period of technological incapacitation likely allowed the syndicate to execute their fraudulent transactions without immediate detection by the victim.

Following the disruption, the bewildered victim reached out to his bank, Maybank, to report the issue and investigate the unusual activity on his account. Bank representatives informed him of three separate unauthorized transactions, totaling RM8,264, RM8,642, and RM8,374. The cumulative sum of these illicit withdrawals amounted to RM25,280, representing a significant financial blow to the unsuspecting trader.

Kuala Terengganu District Police Chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor confirmed the details of the case, underscoring the growing sophistication of online fraud syndicates. This incident serves as a stark reminder to the public about the inherent risks associated with online transactions, particularly when dealing with unsolicited links and QR codes. Authorities are urging consumers to exercise extreme caution, verify the legitimacy of sellers and platforms, and be wary of any requests that bypass traditional secure payment gateways. The investigation into the syndicate's activities is ongoing, with police working to identify and apprehend the perpetrators behind this deceptive operation.

The prevalence of such scams highlights the critical need for enhanced cybersecurity awareness and robust protective measures for all users of digital financial services. Consumers are advised to always ensure they are using official and trusted payment methods, and to never share sensitive banking information or scan QR codes from unverified sources. The Marang marketplace, where the victim initially encountered the advertisement, is not implicated in the scam itself but serves as a geographical marker for the victim's location at the time of the initial contact. This case emphasizes the pervasive nature of online crime, capable of striking anywhere, regardless of the victim's physical location or the product being advertised. The swiftness with which the syndicate operated, coupled with the technical manipulation of the victim's device, points to a well-organized criminal enterprise. Law enforcement agencies are continually adapting their strategies to combat these evolving threats, but public vigilance remains an indispensable component of online safety.





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Online Scam QR Code Fraud Harumanis Mango Scam Digital Payment Fraud Consumer Alert

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Trader Loses RM25,280 in Sophisticated Harumanis Mango Online ScamA trader has been defrauded of RM25,280 after falling victim to a cunning online scam involving Harumanis mangoes. The syndicate utilized a QR code payment method, which subsequently rendered the victim's phone unresponsive, allowing for unauthorized withdrawals.

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