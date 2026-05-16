Harry Kane Scores Hat-Trick as Bayern Munich Clinch Bundesliga Title

Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane scored a hat-trick to guide champions Bayern Munich to a 5-1 demolition of visitors FC Cologne in the league finale on Saturday. Kane volleyed in for a 10th-minute lead and then threaded a free kick past the wall three minutes later to double it. He completed his treble with a long-range effort in the 69th to take his league tally to 36 goals this season.

Bayern Munich 's Harry Kane scored a hat-trick to guide champions Bayern Munich to a 5-1 demolition of visitors FC Cologne in the Bundesliga league finale on Saturday.

Kane volleyed in for a 10th-minute lead and then threaded a free kick past the wall three minutes later to double it. He completed his treble with a long-range effort in the 69th to take his league tally to 36 goals this season.

The England captain, who has now scored 98 goals in 94 Bundesliga matches for Bayern, is the first player in the history of the league to win the top scorer trophy in each of his first three seasons in Germany. Tom Bischof restored the hosts two-goal cushion four minutes later. Nicolas Jackson made it 5-1 for the hosts in the 83rd.

Bayern Munich finished the season on 89 points from 34 games and a record-breaking 122 goals, surpassing the previous league record of 101 they set in 1971-72. Michael Olise was crowned the league's player of the season, with the France international scoring 15 goals and delivering 19 assists in the league.

Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka, who will leave after eight seasons at the club, lifted the trophy aloft to trigger what will be two days of celebrations, after being handed the honour by captain Manuel Neuer. Neuer, who signed a contract extension on Friday and could be a surprise addition to Germany's World Cup squad, was taken off on the hour protectively with a minor calf problem.

Borussia Dortmund finished runners-up for the eighth time in the last 14 seasons, with 73 points. Third-placed RB Leipzig on 65 and VfB Stuttgart in fourth on 62, will join them in the Champions League next term. Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen will compete in the Europa League while Freiburg, surprise finalists in this season's Europa League, secured a place in the Conference League after bagging seventh spot with a 4-1 win over Leipzig.

Bottom side St Pauli and Heidenheim, both on 26 points, were relegated, while VfL Wolfsburg will go into a relegation playoff with the third-placed team from the second division





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Harry Kane Bayern Munich Bundesliga FC Cologne Allianz Arena Munich Germany May 16 Champions League Top Scorer History Michael Olise Leon Goretzka Manuel Neuer World Cup Champions League Europa League Conference League Relegation Bundesliga Record 122 Goals 101 Goals 98 Goals 36 Goals 15 Goals 19 Assists 89 Points 34 Games 26 Points 73 Points 65 Points 62 Points 4-1 Win 3-Minute Lead 10Th-Minute Lead 18Th 83Rd 69Th 122 Goals 101 Goals 98 Goals 36 Goals 15 Goals 19 Assists 89 Points 34 Games 26 Points 73 Points 65 Points 62 Points 4-1 Win 3-Minute Lead 10Th-Minute Lead 18Th 83Rd 69Th

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