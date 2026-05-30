Harry Kane, the prolific striker for England and Bayern Munich, is preparing for his third World Cup with a burning ambition to end his country's 60-year wait for a major trophy. Despite his impressive record, some critics question his international record and underrate his impact. However, his coach, Thomas Tuchel, considers him an irreplaceable specialist, and Kane's numbers speak for themselves. With 15 goals in major tournaments, he is England's highest goalscorer and has the potential to cement his legacy as one of the country's all-time greats.

Harry Kane , the ultimate specialist in Thomas Tuchel 's England squad, is a man who has taken the art of goalscoring to rarefied heights. At 32, he's preparing for his third World Cup , driven by the ambition to end England 's 60-year wait for a major trophy.

Kane's figures are staggering: he won the Golden Shoe as Europe's top goalscorer this season, netting 36 times in 31 appearances for Bayern Munich. He reached a century of goals for the German club in just 104 matches, the fastest anyone has achieved that landmark in Europe's top five leagues this century. Kane is also Tottenham's all-time top goalscorer (280 goals), England's record goalscorer (78), and the highest-scoring English player in the Champions League (54).

Despite his accomplishments, there's a sense that Kane is underappreciated even in his own country. Questions have been raised about his international record, and his Golden Boot award at the 2018 World Cup was criticized.

However, Kane remains England's highest goalscorer in major tournaments, with 15 goals in total. Tuchel, who managed Kane at Bayern, has praised him as a specialist and admitted there's no replacement for England's talisman. Kane's impact extends beyond goals, as he brings a significant influence to the team both with and without the ball. After failing to win silverware at Spurs, Kane's move to Bayern ended his personal wait for a major trophy.

Helping England win the World Cup would cement his place as one of the country's all-time greats and silence any remaining doubters





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Harry Kane England World Cup Goalscoring Thomas Tuchel Bayern Munich Major Tournaments

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