Harapan Daily Retracts BestiNet Article, Issues Apology

News portal Harapan Daily has retracted an article regarding BestiNet and apologized for publishing it. The portal stated that the article, sourced from a Facebook post, made untrue statements about the issue, which the portal then investigated against PAC reports. The retracted article claimed the BestiNet issue predated the current government, but Harapan Daily clarified this as inaccurate. The article focused on the implementation of FWCMS system and related modules by BestiNet Sdn Bhd, highlighting their role in regulating and verifying migrant worker documentation, switching from paper-based systems. The portal emphasized that the article’s claims, including those suggesting the government was merely addressing existing problems, did not align with their own investigations. The apology reflects Harapan Daily’s commitment to accuracy and its responsibility to verify information before publication. The retraction underscores the importance of fact-checking and the potential consequences of spreading unverified information, particularly on sensitive topics. The article in question was critical of the government's handling of the issue and had implied the government was not handling the situation with due care. This retraction is a necessary step towards maintaining credibility in the news sector and protecting the integrity of government policies, particularly when involving crucial systems such as the FWCMS system used for immigration. The portal’s investigation into the issue and subsequent retraction shows how seriously they take their responsibilities in handling important news regarding national and governmental affairs. The apology shows a commitment to transparency and truthfulness in its reporting and also aims to rectify any misinformation that was spread regarding governmental actions.

KUALA LUMPUR: News portal Harapan Daily today retracted an article about BestiNet and issued an apology for the publication of the article, the veracity of which could not be ascertained. According to the portal, the article published by Syam Ghaz titled “BestiNet issue has been ongoing since 2018, not a creation of the MADANI Government ” was entirely sourced from Syam Ghaz 's FB post dated February 1, 2026.

Harapan Daily is not responsible for the statements published in the article by Syam Ghaz, and the statements made in the article do not represent the views of Harapan Daily. “Harapan Daily, after becoming aware of the article, investigated the content of the article against the reports of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). BestiNet Sdn Bhd is a company that has implemented the FWCMS system and its modules including Bio-Medical and eVisa with Reference according to valid and binding agreements. The FWCMS system is also a system that regulates and verifies the documentation of migrant workers, which was previously paper-based, thereby reducing the risk of forged documents,” it said. Therefore, he clarified, the statement “The Unity Government inherited this problem and in September 2024, they finalized the contract to close legal loopholes and protect the interests of the country. This is not a new scandal, but a damage control effort against past negligence” as contained in the article is an untrue statement. – UTUSAN Do not want to miss out? Follow us on





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Harapan Daily Bestinet Retraction Apology FWCMS Misinformation PAC Syam Ghaz Government Immigration

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