Hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius to arrive in Spain, British passengers sent to hospital in northwest England

The MV Hondius, a cruise ship hit by a hantavirus outbreak, is expected to anchor off the Spanish island of Tenerife. The British passengers, including crew, will be taken to a hospital in northwest England for initial isolation.

The command post was set up at the port of Granadilla de Abona, on the island of Tenerife, during preparations for the arrival of the hantavirus-hit cruise ship MV Hondius.

British passengers and staff on the cruise ship hit by a hantavirus outbreak will be taken to a hospital in northwest England for an initial isolation period once they are repatriated, UK health authorities said yesterday. Spain had said earlier that the UK, as well as Germany, France, Belgium, Ireland and other countries had confirmed they were sending planes to evacuate their citizens after the outbreak, which left eight people ill, including three who died.

As a precautionary measure, the passengers will be assessed and tested during an initial stay of up to 72 hours at a managed setting, according to a joint statement from health departments in the north west of England, police and a local council





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