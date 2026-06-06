Hanoi Unveils Century-Long Master Plan with Second Airport and Sky Economy Vision

Hanoi has announced an ambitious century-long master plan that centers on aviation infrastructure to drive economic growth. The plan includes the construction of a second international airport in Ung Hoa Commune, expected to handle 30-50 million passengers annually and built between 2031 and 2045. This airport will anchor a new southern economic zone, connecting the capital with neighboring provinces via highways, railways, and logistics networks. The strategy shifts from treating airports solely as transport hubs to leveraging them as cores for logistics, innovation, and the emerging low-altitude economy involving drones and air taxis. Noi Bai International Airport will also be expanded southward by 1,500 hectares to increase capacity to 50 million passengers. Additionally, Gia Lam and Hoa Lac military airfields will be converted into dual-use airports. The plan proposes establishing takeoff and landing points for drones and air taxis in areas like Hoa Lac and Soc Son, with Hoa Lac Airport positioned as a national hub for low-altitude aerospace research and production. Experts emphasize the need for a practical, forward-looking approach to maximize investment efficiency and minimize future land clearance costs. The southern, northern, and eastern growth poles anchored by these airports are expected to become three of Hanoi's nine major long-term growth engines.

Hanoi is set to transform its urban and economic landscape through a visionary century-long master plan that places aviation at the heart of its development strategy.

The centerpiece of this ambitious plan is the construction of a second international airport in Ung Hoa Commune, a project slated to span from 2031 to 2045. With an anticipated area of approximately 1,500 hectares and an annual passenger capacity of 30 to 50 million, this new airport is designed not merely as a transportation node but as the core of a burgeoning southern economic zone.

It will be intricately linked to neighboring provinces such as Ninh Binh and Thanh Hoa through an integrated network of highways, the North-South Expressway, National Highway 1A, and the national railway system. This multi-centric development model aims to alleviate pressure on Hanoi's historic core while channeling economic expansion toward surrounding regions, thereby creating a more balanced and resilient urban structure.

The master plan reflects a paradigm shift in urban planning, elevating airports from mere transport hubs to engines of comprehensive economic development. Hanoi intends to harness its airport network to foster logistics, innovation, science and technology industries, and the emerging low-altitude economy-encompassing drones, autonomous aircraft, and urban air mobility systems.

Under this vision, the city will develop three primary growth poles: the southern zone anchored by the new Ung Hoa airport, the northern pole centered on the expanded Noi Bai International Airport, and the eastern pole linked to the future Gia Binh International Airport. These poles are projected to become three of Hanoi's nine major long-term growth engines, fundamentally reshaping the capital's economic geography. Significant expansions and conversions are also integral to the plan.

Noi Bai International Airport will be enlarged southward by an additional 1,500 hectares, boosting its annual capacity to around 50 million passengers. Moreover, the existing Gia Lam and Hoa Lac military airfields will be transformed into dual-use airports, serving both civilian and defense purposes. Hoa Lac Airport, in particular, will be connected to the Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park and positioned as a national hub for low-altitude aerospace research, testing, and production.

To catalyze the low-altitude economy, authorities propose establishing designated takeoff and landing points for drones and air taxis in Hoa Lac, Soc Son, and on high-rise buildings across suitable urban areas. This initiative aims to integrate low-altitude transport networks with the broader urban transit system, positioning Hanoi at the forefront of the global trend toward commercial drone and air taxi applications.

Experts underscore the necessity of a pragmatic and forward-looking implementation strategy to maximize investment efficiency and preserve long-term development potential. Tran Ngoc Chính, president of the Vietnam Urban Planning and Development Association, emphasizes that Hanoi's airport network development must align closely with the city's evolving requirements. He advocates for finalizing the location of the second airport as early as possible to ensure consistency with sectoral planning and land use management, thereby minimizing future land clearance and compensation costs.

Chính also notes that the low-altitude economy represents an irreversible global trend, with applications spanning passenger and cargo transport, high-tech agriculture, tourism, and urban management. Hanoi's cautious and scientific approach-developing dual-use airports as centers for research and operations while ensuring strict state oversight of low-altitude airspace-reflects a strategic effort to balance innovation with regulatory prudence. This master plan is not merely an infrastructure blueprint but a holistic reimagining of Hanoi's growth trajectory.

By intertwining aviation development with economic diversification, technological advancement, and sustainable urban expansion, the capital aims to secure its position as a dynamic metropolis for the next century. The integration of the low-altitude economy, in particular, signals Hanoi's ambition to become a leader in emerging aerospace technologies, creating new industries and high-value jobs while enhancing connectivity and quality of life for its residents





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Hanoi Master Plan Second Airport Ung Hoa Low-Altitude Economy Airport Expansion Noi Bai Dual-Use Airports Gia Lam Hoa Lac Southern Economic Zone Urban Planning Vietnam Aviation Economic Development Drone Air Taxi Network Hanoi Growth Poles

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