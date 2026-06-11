Hanoi submits draft resolution on bond issuance and borrowing mechanisms for strategic projects

Hanoi, Vietnam's capital, has submitted a draft resolution on bond issuance and borrowing mechanisms to mobilize resources for strategic projects during 2026-2035. The city aims to diversify medium- and long-term funding sources and attract domestic and international investors and financial institutions. The proposed resolution allows the issuance of local government bonds, project bonds, construction bonds, and green bonds, as well as borrowing from credit institutions and the state treasury.

Vietnam 's capital, Hanoi , has submitted a draft resolution on bond issuance and borrowing mechanisms to mobilize resources for strategic projects during 2026-2035. The city aims to diversify medium- and long-term funding sources and attract domestic and international investors and financial institutions.

The proposed resolution allows the issuance of local government bonds, project bonds, construction bonds, and green bonds, as well as borrowing from credit institutions and the state treasury. The draft is expected to be considered by the municipal People's Council at its meeting scheduled for June 12-16





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Vietnam Hanoi Bond Issuance Borrowing Mechanisms Strategic Projects 2026-2035 Local Government Bonds Project Bonds Construction Bonds Green Bonds Credit Institutions State Treasury Transport Infrastructure Environmental Treatment Projects Digital Transformation Smart City Development Diversify Funding Sources Attract Investors Legal Debt Limits Repayment Capacity

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