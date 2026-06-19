Hannah Yeoh Urges Local Authorities to Proactively Maintain Public Facilities Amid Putrajaya Concerns

Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh has called on local authorities to take preemptive action in maintaining public facilities, following reports of deteriorated infrastructure and non-functional lifts and escalators in tourist-heavy areas like Putrajaya. She emphasized the need for prioritized cleanliness and safety, and advised social media users to critically assess viral content before sharing.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Local Authorities (PBT) should not wait for an issue to become viral before taking action. Instead, they must ensure that the cleanliness and safety of public areas always remain at the best level.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories), Hannah Yeoh, said this includes the maintenance of public facilities in tourist destinations such as Putrajaya, which recently received public criticism regarding deteriorated infrastructure. According to her, the Putrajaya Corporation has taken early steps by carrying out several repair works on the affected facilities.

"Putrajaya is a tourism hub and the management has gone to the ground and carried out the necessary repairs. However, regarding maintenance issues moving forward, I believe all PBTs need to pay special attention, especially in locations that attract many tourists," she told reporters after reviewing the redevelopment project of the Sentul UTC hawker area here today.

Yesterday, a viral post reported that several public facility locations around Putrajaya were found to be in a deteriorated condition, including cracked floor tiles and broken staircases that could pose risks to the public. In addition, several lifts and escalators were reported to have been non-functional for months, making it difficult for visitors to move around.

Meanwhile, Hannah said that even though some locations require additional allocation for upgrade works, cleanliness and safety cannot be used as excuses to be neglected.

"Cleanliness must be ensured to remain at a good level at all times, and so must safety. These two aspects must be prioritized first. I also urge all relevant parties to visit the sites more frequently to monitor the condition of public facilities," she said. Commenting on the viral video by an ordinary citizen, she said that the public needs to be more careful in assessing an issue from various angles before drawing conclusions.

She said that videos that go viral on social media do not necessarily reflect the entire real situation because various parties are involved and have their own perspectives.

"Nowadays everyone can be a 'reporter,' but the information and facts provided may only be 10 percent of the whole story. Therefore, social media users need to be wise in evaluating and understanding an issue from various aspects before sharing it," she said





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Hannah Yeoh Putrajaya Public Facilities Maintenance Local Authorities Tourism Infrastructure Safety Cleanliness Social Media

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