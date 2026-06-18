Hamzah Zainudin Appointed Opposition Leader After 61 MPs Back His Return

Perikatan Nasional chief whip Takiyuddin Hassan informs Speaker Johari Abdul that 61 opposition MPs support Larut MP Hamzah Zainudin as the new opposition leader, following Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar's resignation. The appointment follows PAS ending cooperation with Bersatu and a leadership tussle within Bersatu.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief whip Takiyuddin Hassan has formally communicated to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul that 61 opposition MPs have consented to the appointment of Larut MP Hamzah Zainudin as the new opposition leader .

This follows the resignation of Kemaman MP Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar from the position. The letter, seen by Free Malaysia Today, indicates that the Speaker was first notified about the decision on June 10. Takiyuddin expressed gratitude for the Speaker's cooperation and consideration, noting the list of supporting MPs was annexed. The Speaker had earlier stated to FMT that no official notification had been received.

The leadership shift is embedded in recent intra-party conflicts. Hamzah was initially removed as Bersatu deputy president amidst a rift with party president Muhyiddin Yassin, leading to his earlier replacement by Samsuri as opposition leader.

However, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang announced Hamzah's return after consulting PAS MPs and 13 Bersatu-aligned lawmakers. This development follows PAS ending its political cooperation with Bersatu on June 8, while both remain within the PN coalition. PN subsequently removed two Bersatu leaders from opposition coalition roles last night, escalating tensions. Muhyiddin indicated Bersatu is prepared to contest upcoming state elections against PAS.

The move repositions Hamzah, a former senior Bersatu figure, at the opposition helm despite his party expulsion, indicating a reconfiguration of alliances within PN and signals an ongoing power struggle between PAS and Bersatu factions ahead of state polls





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Perikatan Nasional Hamzah Zainudin Opposition Leader Takiyuddin Hassan Johari Abdul Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar PAS Bersatu Abdul Hadi Awang Muhyiddin Yassin

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hamzah Zainudin Defends Legitimacy of Parti Wawasan Negara Amid Naming DisputeLarut MP Hamzah Zainudin asserts that his new party, Parti Wawasan Negara, is legitimate because it is a renamed existing entity, though the Registrar of Societies has not received an official application. A potential naming conflict with Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak's proposed name change adds to the controversy.

Read more »

Hamzah Zainudin attends PAS-hosted Opposition MPs’ meeting in Kuala LumpurKUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia deputy president, Larut MP and founder of the Reset movement Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin arrived at PAS headquarters...

Read more »

Hamzah Zainudin: Wawasan RoS status not an issue as party only changed name after takeoverKUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — The registration status of Parti Wawasan Negara with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) is not an issue as the party only underwent a name change following...

Read more »

Will Bukit Kepong And Endau Be The First Bersatu Seats To Fall To Hamzah's Wawasan?The fledgling party led by former Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin is expected to make its electoral debut by contesting two constituencies previously held by Bersatu, amid the latter's increasingly uncertain future within PN.

Read more »